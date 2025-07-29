B Corp Agency Today Expands Nationally With DrawHistory Agency Integration

B Corp agency Today has announced national expansion through the integration of fellow B Corp agency DrawHistory and the appointment of senior leaders.

Today has its headquarters in VIC and has established a local footprint in WA, continuing to expand nationally in NSW, ACT and QLD.

“There’s been a lot of talk of the ‘death’ of purpose in design, marketing and advertising circles this year, but the success of agencies like Today and DrawHistory suggests otherwise. We’re excited to welcome DrawHistory into the Today family – it’s rare to find such an aligned team, and our shared purpose makes us a stronger, more capable organisation ready to deliver greater impact across the region,” Damon O’Sullivan, CEO and co-founder at Today said.

DrawHistory, a strategy and design consultancy headquartered in Perth, with operations in Jakarta, Indonesia, brings clients including Edith Cowan University, St John of God and Department of the Premier and Cabinet alongside global brands such as Google and UNICEF.

“Everything we’ve built over the last ten years has been in service of designing new and better futures with people and for people. We couldn’t be more proud to amplify that mission nationally with Today. This evolution is about expanding our shared commitment to community-led design together,” Jeffrey Effendi and Angel Chen, DrawHistory co-founders and incoming Today advisors added.

“Greater impact begins at the local level. Our philosophy is that the most effective solutions are built with the communities we’re working with. For Perth, this means the fantastic local team is now amplified by our national strength in strategic design, research, complex digital products, and applied AI—deepening our collective ability to deliver world-class innovation for impact right here in Western Australia,” Adam Morris, co-founder and chief design officer at Today added.

The integration has drawn in senior executives with global agency experience across markets, with the following appointments:

Alisia Muscat (formerly AKQA) joins as Chief Operations Officer

Mark Davis, former Head of Digital, promoted to National Partnerships Director

Louise Sergent (formerly BBDO) appointed as Managing Director, NSW

Dan Woods (formerly Paper Giant) becomes Head of Public Service Practice

DrawHistory’s Co-Founders, Jeffrey Effendi (Google, Change.org) and Angel Chen (Perth College Foundation, World Economic Forum), will join as Advisors, bringing their expertise in strategy and community engagement to Today’s broader mission.