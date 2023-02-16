Clems & Ayesha Madon Front Kiwi Skincare Brand Okana’s Aussie Launch

Kiwi skincare brand, Okana, has launched in the Australian market this week with a new brand platform featuring ‘Sassy Ambassy’, Ayesha Madon.

To follow the campaign, follow Okana on Instagram and TikTok.

Developed by Clemenger BBDO, the platform and brand identity, Stupid Simple, is an antidote to the overwhelming world of skincare.

“The skincare industry is bonkers, but not in the good way. It’s an unnavigable sea of products, information and misinformation, useful and useless ingredients, and annoying fads,” said Daniel Pizzato, group creative director at Clemenger BBDO.

“Okana’s products prove that a stupid level of simplicity, achieved in smart ways, can secure better outcomes. Stress and skin don’t play well together, so Stupid Simple is all about clarity and fun.”

As part of the Australian launch, Clemenger BBDO led creative, production, website redesign and packaging redesign, with the newly launched SHAPER x CLEMS cultural marketing agency, supporting managing PR, ambassador and influencer management and social media.

Okana Founder, Vibs Amin, said, “Stupid Simple skincare is an expression that goes against all that is wrong, complicated, overly serious and overwhelming about the beauty industry,” “Our simplicity is our biggest asset – we are transparent about our ingredients, and consumers can look at our ingredients list and feel empowered and confident about skincare.”

Credits Client: Okana Creative agency: Clemenger BBDO Production company: Clemenger Studios Photographer: Sarah Adamson / Photoplay