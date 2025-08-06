AdvertisingNewsletter

AWARD Schools Announces Contenders For Top National Student

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
4 Min Read
L-R: NSW winners, VIC winners.

AWARD has announced the state finalists vying to become the national top student in 2025.

Mathilda Grinling (NSW), Tate Crowley (VIC), Amelia Fynes-Clinton (QLD), Hayley Riessen (SA), Brendan Marshall (WA), and James Willis (Online) were honoured at graduation events held nationwide last night, each receiving the coveted AWARD School Gold Pencil in recognition of their standout creative portfolios.

Sharon Edmondston, AWARD School National and NSW Co-Head, said: “These six finalists have delivered work that’s smart, original, and packed with creative potential. To stand out from more than 200 students across APAC takes guts, ambition, and relentless thinking, and every one of them has earned their spot.”

Each finalist’s work will now be reviewed by an international Super Jury, with the national top student to be announced at the 46th AWARD Awards on August 14 at This Way Up, Australia’s festival of creativity, in Sydney.

State  Top Student  Tutor agencies 
NSW  Mathilda Grinling  Chris Ching, The General Store 

Neil Walshe, Freelance 

Laura Murphy, M+C Saatchi  

Amy Morrison, M+C Saatchi 
VIC  Tate Crowley  Tosh Greenslade, Dentsu Creative 

Mat Hine, Dentsu Creative 

Lou Egan, Fenton Stephens 

Damian Sloan, Fenton Stephens 
QLD  Amelia Fynes-Clinton  Phil Shearer, Clemenger BBDO 

Shay Devery, Clemenger BBDO 

Jonathan Vargas, VML 

Dane Alexander, VML 

Stu Turner, VML 
SA  Hayley Riessen  School Head: Corey Swaffer, Freelance 
WA  Brendan Marshall  School Head: Tim Newton, St John WA 
Online   James Willis  Jess Roberts, TBWA 

Shelley Parsons, Freelance 

Ben Ryan, Think HQ 

Donna Kalish, Think HQ 

AWARD School 2025: top students per state

NSW

Top students

​​1. Mathilda Grinling – Gold Pencil
2. Keiron Lewis
3. Jordan Watton

Top 10 (in alphabetical order)

Cassandra Wait Hughes
Christina Aliferis
Lucy Gavan
Michelle Tanner
Sophie Klem
Thomas Waddell
Zac Robertson

Team Brief winners: Mina Melis & Zeeshan Ali Khan

VICTORIA

Top students

1. Tate Crowley – Gold Pencil
2. Tom Habal
3. Gemma Rio

Top 10 (in alphabetical order)

Adam Fridman
Bethia Connolly
Darcy Keely
Nick Buratto
Noah Thompson
Priscilla Cooper
Tony King

Team Brief winners: Sally Kingsford & Wieke Willemsen

QUEENSLAND

Top students

1. Amelia Fynes-Clinton – Gold Pencil
2. Quinn Beaulieu
3. Ashleigh Hockings

Team Brief winners: Ashleigh Hockings & Sammara Woolrich

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Top students

1. Hayley Riessen – Gold Pencil
2. Jaidan Juanta

Team Brief winners: Hayley Riessen & Benjamin Anstey

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Top students

1. Brendan Marshall – Gold Pencil
2. Robert Nowland
3. Aisha Runowanda

Team Brief winners: Brendan Marshall & Aisha Runowanda

ONLINE PROGRAM

Top students

1. James Willis – Gold Pencil
2. Sarah Newbery and Thomas Barton (tie for second place)

Team Brief winners: Veronica Yudhistantra & Richard Roach

Top Tutor Agencies

NSW

Leo Burnett
The General Store – highly commended
M+C Saatchi – highly commended

VICTORIA

Dentsu Creativ
Fenton Stephens
Town Square – highly commended
Clemenger BBDO – highly commended

Related posts:

  1. Traffic Drives Away With Farizon Australia Creative Account
  2. YouTube Goes Big For Retail, As Shoppers Search For Authentic Video Content To Drive Product Discovery, Research & Purchasing Decisions
  3. CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: Yvette Costi Had Interior Design Dreams, Now She’s Building The Heart Of Blooms The Chemist
  4. Michael Levine On Building “Undeniable Momentum” As Uber’s New Head Of APAC Sales

TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Former P&O Marketing Boss Katie Malone Joins Aurora Expeditions As CMO
Agency Scorecard: Bench
You Need To Start Talking
News Corp Posts Solid Growth Despite Print Decline & Looming AI ‘Threat’
Register Lost your password?