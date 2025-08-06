AWARD Schools Announces Contenders For Top National Student

AWARD has announced the state finalists vying to become the national top student in 2025.
Mathilda Grinling (NSW), Tate Crowley (VIC), Amelia Fynes-Clinton (QLD), Hayley Riessen (SA), Brendan Marshall (WA), and James Willis (Online) were honoured at graduation events held nationwide last night, each receiving the coveted AWARD School Gold Pencil in recognition of their standout creative portfolios.
Sharon Edmondston, AWARD School National and NSW Co-Head, said: “These six finalists have delivered work that’s smart, original, and packed with creative potential. To stand out from more than 200 students across APAC takes guts, ambition, and relentless thinking, and every one of them has earned their spot.”
Each finalist’s work will now be reviewed by an international Super Jury, with the national top student to be announced at the 46th AWARD Awards on August 14 at This Way Up, Australia’s festival of creativity, in Sydney.
|State
|Top Student
|Tutor agencies
|NSW
|Mathilda Grinling
|Chris Ching, The General Store
Neil Walshe, Freelance
Laura Murphy, M+C Saatchi
Amy Morrison, M+C Saatchi
|VIC
|Tate Crowley
|Tosh Greenslade, Dentsu Creative
Mat Hine, Dentsu Creative
Lou Egan, Fenton Stephens
Damian Sloan, Fenton Stephens
|QLD
|Amelia Fynes-Clinton
|Phil Shearer, Clemenger BBDO
Shay Devery, Clemenger BBDO
Jonathan Vargas, VML
Dane Alexander, VML
Stu Turner, VML
|SA
|Hayley Riessen
|School Head: Corey Swaffer, Freelance
|WA
|Brendan Marshall
|School Head: Tim Newton, St John WA
|Online
|James Willis
|Jess Roberts, TBWA
Shelley Parsons, Freelance
Ben Ryan, Think HQ
Donna Kalish, Think HQ
AWARD School 2025: top students per state
NSW
Top students
1. Mathilda Grinling – Gold Pencil
2. Keiron Lewis
3. Jordan Watton
Top 10 (in alphabetical order)
Cassandra Wait Hughes
Christina Aliferis
Lucy Gavan
Michelle Tanner
Sophie Klem
Thomas Waddell
Zac Robertson
Team Brief winners: Mina Melis & Zeeshan Ali Khan
VICTORIA
Top students
1. Tate Crowley – Gold Pencil
2. Tom Habal
3. Gemma Rio
Top 10 (in alphabetical order)
Adam Fridman
Bethia Connolly
Darcy Keely
Nick Buratto
Noah Thompson
Priscilla Cooper
Tony King
Team Brief winners: Sally Kingsford & Wieke Willemsen
QUEENSLAND
Top students
1. Amelia Fynes-Clinton – Gold Pencil
2. Quinn Beaulieu
3. Ashleigh Hockings
Team Brief winners: Ashleigh Hockings & Sammara Woolrich
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Top students
1. Hayley Riessen – Gold Pencil
2. Jaidan Juanta
Team Brief winners: Hayley Riessen & Benjamin Anstey
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Top students
1. Brendan Marshall – Gold Pencil
2. Robert Nowland
3. Aisha Runowanda
Team Brief winners: Brendan Marshall & Aisha Runowanda
ONLINE PROGRAM
Top students
1. James Willis – Gold Pencil
2. Sarah Newbery and Thomas Barton (tie for second place)
Team Brief winners: Veronica Yudhistantra & Richard Roach
Top Tutor Agencies
NSW
Leo Burnett
The General Store – highly commended
M+C Saatchi – highly commended
VICTORIA
Dentsu Creativ
Fenton Stephens
Town Square – highly commended
Clemenger BBDO – highly commended