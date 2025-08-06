AWARD Schools Announces Contenders For Top National Student

AWARD has announced the state finalists vying to become the national top student in 2025.

Mathilda Grinling (NSW), Tate Crowley (VIC), Amelia Fynes-Clinton (QLD), Hayley Riessen (SA), Brendan Marshall (WA), and James Willis (Online) were honoured at graduation events held nationwide last night, each receiving the coveted AWARD School Gold Pencil in recognition of their standout creative portfolios.

Sharon Edmondston, AWARD School National and NSW Co-Head, said: “These six finalists have delivered work that’s smart, original, and packed with creative potential. To stand out from more than 200 students across APAC takes guts, ambition, and relentless thinking, and every one of them has earned their spot.”

Each finalist’s work will now be reviewed by an international Super Jury, with the national top student to be announced at the 46th AWARD Awards on August 14 at This Way Up, Australia’s festival of creativity, in Sydney.

State Top Student Tutor agencies NSW Mathilda Grinling Chris Ching, The General Store Neil Walshe, Freelance Laura Murphy, M+C Saatchi Amy Morrison, M+C Saatchi VIC Tate Crowley Tosh Greenslade, Dentsu Creative Mat Hine, Dentsu Creative Lou Egan, Fenton Stephens Damian Sloan, Fenton Stephens QLD Amelia Fynes-Clinton Phil Shearer, Clemenger BBDO Shay Devery, Clemenger BBDO Jonathan Vargas, VML Dane Alexander, VML Stu Turner, VML SA Hayley Riessen School Head: Corey Swaffer, Freelance WA Brendan Marshall School Head: Tim Newton, St John WA Online James Willis Jess Roberts, TBWA Shelley Parsons, Freelance Ben Ryan, Think HQ Donna Kalish, Think HQ

AWARD School 2025: top students per state

NSW

Top students

​​1. Mathilda Grinling – Gold Pencil

2. Keiron Lewis

3. Jordan Watton

Top 10 (in alphabetical order)

Cassandra Wait Hughes

Christina Aliferis

Lucy Gavan

Michelle Tanner

Sophie Klem

Thomas Waddell

Zac Robertson

Team Brief winners: Mina Melis & Zeeshan Ali Khan

VICTORIA

Top students

1. Tate Crowley – Gold Pencil

2. Tom Habal

3. Gemma Rio

Top 10 (in alphabetical order)

Adam Fridman

Bethia Connolly

Darcy Keely

Nick Buratto

Noah Thompson

Priscilla Cooper

Tony King

Team Brief winners: Sally Kingsford & Wieke Willemsen

QUEENSLAND

Top students

1. Amelia Fynes-Clinton – Gold Pencil

2. Quinn Beaulieu

3. Ashleigh Hockings

Team Brief winners: Ashleigh Hockings & Sammara Woolrich

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Top students

1. Hayley Riessen – Gold Pencil

2. Jaidan Juanta

Team Brief winners: Hayley Riessen & Benjamin Anstey

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Top students

1. Brendan Marshall – Gold Pencil

2. Robert Nowland

3. Aisha Runowanda

Team Brief winners: Brendan Marshall & Aisha Runowanda

ONLINE PROGRAM

Top students

1. James Willis – Gold Pencil

2. Sarah Newbery and Thomas Barton (tie for second place)

Team Brief winners: Veronica Yudhistantra & Richard Roach

Top Tutor Agencies

NSW

Leo Burnett

The General Store – highly commended

M+C Saatchi – highly commended

VICTORIA

Dentsu Creativ

Fenton Stephens

Town Square – highly commended

Clemenger BBDO – highly commended