AWARD School Super Jury 2022 Announced

The Australasian Writers and Art Directors Association (AWARD) has today announced the line-up of Australian and international ‘Super Jurors’ who will select the 2022 AWARD School national winner.

This year’s Super Jury line-up includes an exceptional group of home-grown and international top-tier talent who follow in the steps of previous judges and some of the world’s top creative leaders such as Jeff Goodby, Jureeporn Thaidumrong, Ben Priest, Feh Tarty and Justine Armour.

The Super Jury members include (and are one to nine in photo):

Scott Dungate, Executive Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo

Executive Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo Samira Ansari , Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch NY

, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch NY Lisa Fedyszyn , Executive Creative Director, Special Group New Zealand

, Executive Creative Director, Special Group New Zealand Stephen de Wolf , National Chief Creative Officer, DDB Group Australia

, National Chief Creative Officer, DDB Group Australia Tristan Graham , Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

, Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Oriel Davis-Lyons , Head of Creative – Podcast + Talk, Spotify and Founder, ONE School

, Head of Creative – Podcast + Talk, Spotify and Founder, ONE School Sompat Trisadikun, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett

Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Kia Heinnen Creative Director, Apple at TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Creative Director, Apple at TBWA\Media Arts Lab Karen Maurice-O’Leary, Creative Product Lead of Emerging Platforms, Meta

Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, AWARD School national co-head said: “This year’s Super Jury consists of leading creatives from around the world and we are thrilled to have them judge this year’s AWARD School national winner. The class of 2022 have all developed incredible portfolios of work and choosing one top student will not be easy,” she said.

Matt Chandler, AWARD School national co-head added: “For more than 39 years, AWARD School has played a key role in training junior creatives and helping them progress in their career. We’re excited to see where this year’s cohort of students land plum roles and are also extremely thankful to our Super Jury members for their time in helping to choose the most outstanding student,” he said.

Karen Maurice-O’Leary, creative product lead of emerging platforms, Meta, said: “I’m honoured to be on this year’s jury to witness and absorb a new generation of creativity. One thing is for sure, with all the technological leaps and immersive tools at our fingertips, the strength of the idea and the power of storytelling is needed more now than ever,” she said.

This year, judging will occur through an online judging portal, with AWARD School graduation nights taking place in QLD on 9 August, and VIC, WA, SA and Online Program on 10 August from 6:30pm.

Graduation night in NSW will be held on 16 August, with the highly anticipated announcement of AWARD School’s national top student to be made on the evening of 18 August as part of AWARD Pencil Bar: an industry cocktail party held onsite at This way Up, AWARD’s signature creative festival in Sydney.

All state winners will automatically qualify for the Super Jury round. ACA wishes all students the best of luck.