AWARD School Super Jury 2022 Announced

AWARD School Super Jury 2022 Announced
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Australasian Writers and Art Directors Association (AWARD) has today announced the line-up of Australian and international ‘Super Jurors’ who will select the 2022 AWARD School national winner.

This year’s Super Jury line-up includes an exceptional group of home-grown and international top-tier talent who follow in the steps of previous judges and some of the world’s top creative leaders such as Jeff Goodby, Jureeporn Thaidumrong, Ben Priest, Feh Tarty and Justine Armour.

The Super Jury members include (and are one to nine in photo):

  • Scott Dungate, Executive Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo
  • Samira Ansari, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch NY
  • Lisa Fedyszyn, Executive Creative Director, Special Group New Zealand
  • Stephen de Wolf, National Chief Creative Officer, DDB Group Australia
  • Tristan Graham, Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Oriel Davis-Lyons, Head of Creative – Podcast + Talk, Spotify and Founder, ONE School
  • Sompat Trisadikun, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett
  • Kia Heinnen Creative Director, Apple at TBWA\Media Arts Lab
  • Karen Maurice-O’Leary, Creative Product Lead of Emerging Platforms, Meta

Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, AWARD School national co-head said: “This year’s Super Jury consists of leading creatives from around the world and we are thrilled to have them judge this year’s AWARD School national winner. The class of 2022 have all developed incredible portfolios of work and choosing one top student will not be easy,” she said.

Matt Chandler, AWARD School national co-head added: “For more than 39 years, AWARD School has played a key role in training junior creatives and helping them progress in their career. We’re excited to see where this year’s cohort of students land plum roles and are also extremely thankful to our Super Jury members for their time in helping to choose the most outstanding student,” he said.

Karen Maurice-O’Leary, creative product lead of emerging platforms, Meta, said: “I’m honoured to be on this year’s jury to witness and absorb a new generation of creativity. One thing is for sure, with all the technological leaps and immersive tools at our fingertips, the strength of the idea and the power of storytelling is needed more now than ever,” she said.

This year, judging will occur through an online judging portal, with AWARD School graduation nights taking place in QLD on 9 August, and VIC, WA, SA and Online Program on 10 August from 6:30pm.

Graduation night in NSW will be held on 16 August, with the highly anticipated announcement of AWARD School’s national top student to be made on the evening of 18 August as part of AWARD Pencil Bar: an industry cocktail party held onsite at This way Up, AWARD’s signature creative festival in Sydney.

All state winners will automatically qualify for the Super Jury round. ACA wishes all students the best of luck.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Award School

Latest News

Happy fashion woman carrying shopping bags and holding credit card
  • Marketing

Blackhawk Network Offers Solution To Brand Switching As Consumers Struggle With Cost Of Living

Rising interest rates and cost of living expenses are testing consumer brand loyalty like never before as consumers seek better value and restrict discretionary spending in increasingly tougher economic conditions. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, 80 per cent of Australian consumers have sought out different brands or retailers in the past 18 […]

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
  • Campaigns

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week

Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August). In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) […]

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign

After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it. Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few […]

Bazaarvoice Shopper Preference Report Shows Experience Beats Price
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Bazaarvoice Shopper Preference Report Shows Experience Beats Price

Bazaarvoice, Inc., a provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, today released its latest research, based on a survey of more than 1,502 shoppers in Australia. The report highlights the importance of engaging shopping experiences and proves that ‘online shopper’ may soon become a redundant term, as almost all consumers are shopping on […]