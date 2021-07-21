AWARD Announces The 2021 Super Jury Line Up

AWARD Announces The 2021 Super Jury Line Up
The Australasian Writers and Art Directors Association (AWARD) has announced the line-up of Australian and international ‘Super Jurors’ who will select the 2021 AWARD School national winner.

This year’s Super Jury line-up includes a group of home-grown and international top-tier talent who follow in the steps of previous judges and some of the world’s top creative leaders such as Jeff Goodby, Judee Thaidumrong, Ben Priest, Feh Tarty and Justine Armour.

The Super Jury members are:

  • 1. Abi Aquino, chief creative officer, MullenLowe Trenya, Philippines
  • 2. Carmela Soares, creative strategist, Facebook Australia
  • 3. Damon Stapleton, chief creative officer, The Monkeys New Zealand
  • 4. Erin Lynch, senior vice president & executive creative director, R/GA New York
  • 5. Jake Barrow, executive creative director, VMLY&R Melbourne
  • 6. Jimmy Smith, chairman & chief creative officer, Amusement Park Entertainment, LA
  • 7. João Braga, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson Australia
  • 8. Kazoo Sato, chief creative officer, TBWA HAKUHODO Japan
  • 9. Lili Jiang, group creative director, Cheil Worldwide Hong Kong
  • 10. Swati Bhattacharya, chief creative officer, FCB Ulka, India

Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD School national co-head, said: “This year’s Super Jury panel bears testament to the high regard and reputation AWARD School has enjoyed for more than three decades, and we are thrilled to have them judge this year’s AWARD School national winner.

“Our 2021 students have set the bar high this year in terms of creative thinking, and it will be an extremely tough choice selecting one winner out of a great many talents.”

Jack Nunn, AWARD School national co-head, said: “This year’s AWARD students have put together an incredible body of work, and for that we commend them.

“We’re also extremely thankful to our panel of Super Jury members from here and abroad for lending us both their time and creative expertise, and are excited to find out who this year’s national winner will be.”

This year, judging will occur through an online judging portal from 22 July until 28 July, and AWARD School state graduation nights will take place in VIC, QLD, WA and SA on Wednesday, 4 August from 6:30pm in-person (Covid-19 restrictions permitting).

