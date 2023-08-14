AWARD School Hijacked By Students
Recognising that the battle to receive an official award award at AWARD School is brutal, one tutorial group created the unofficial Diamond Pencil Award to celebrate the effort and achievement of all graduates.
The brainchild of AFFINITY strategist, Christian Di Virgilio, the Diamond Pencil recognises that while there were only a total of seven actual AWARD Awards for more than 200 students given out nationally, every student who put in the long hours should get a trophy for simply ‘surviving’ the intensive course.
Di Virgilio, together with fellow students Alex Norton, Channel UC; Geraldine Buzzo, Connecting Plots; Cassandra Hollis, Campaign Lab and Meg Mayger, Nova Entertainment; joined forces to create, design, 3D print and hand paint 50 Diamond Pencils for every NSW graduate regardless of their position on the infamous AWARD ‘Wall’ or those luckily enough to make the Top 10.
Di Virgilio said: “AWARD School is very tough, but aside from the exciting potential of getting on ‘The Wall’, or officially winning a Golden or Ray Black Pencil, there was nothing to commemorate the immense accomplishment of completing the course, regardless of where you come on the list.
“After AWARD School project coordinator, Xiuwenbo Wang, posted in the Facebook AWARD Group a photo of the trophies and teased who the winner will be, I messaged my group saying that we should create our own pencil, because every student deserves one for simply ‘surviving’ AWARD.”
Come graduation night, after the Top 10 were announced, the group of enterprising students started handing out the 50 handmade Diamond Pencil to every participating student.
Di Virgilio added: “One minute everyone was talking about the Top 10, next minute, they were talking about the Diamond Pencil, the head of AWARD School said that we had successfully hijacked the night. They became really popular, with lots of social posts and some even making it into the award cabinets of Sydney creative agencies.”
Demand for the unofficial Diamond Pencil has stretched across the country, with the team now making the design of the unique creation available for all AWARD students to download and 3D print their own.
Angela Smith, chief brand officer, AFFINITY said: “We applaud the spirit of Christian’s guerrilla campaign – both the generosity of recognising everyone that not only made the selection, but for sticking it out for 12 weeks. It’s demanding both on your confidence as well as time and effort; but we also loved the immediate application of what he’s learned to subvert the awards presentation evening to change and command the conversation. He might not have made the Top 10, but his actions speak louder than ‘going on the wall’ and he topped the class in our opinion.”
Latest News
Dentsu Revenues Down, Blames Conservative Tech & Finance Clients
Dentsu has posted its Q2 results for this year and the reading is not the best. The holdco’s net revenue was pretty much flat, declining 0.1 per cent year-on-year. Its organic revenue declined 4.7 per cent year-on-year. As a result, dentsu has said it predicts its organic growth for the rest of this financial year […]
Network 10 Reveals Date For Neighbours Return
Network 10 has revealed that the hit Aussie soap opera Neighbours will be returning to its screens on September 18 At 4:30pm On 10 And 10 Play and 6:30pm On 10 Peach. In a release Network 10 said, “a lot can happen in two years, and although some things remain the same, there have been […]
2023 ACRAs Announce Stellar Lineup Of Hosts And Performers
The 2023 Australian Commercial Radio & Audio (ACRA) Awards are shaping up to be radio’s brightest night of nights with record entries from commercial stations across Australia. The Awards, which champion excellence in commercial radio broadcasting and audio across entertainment, news, talk and sport, will be held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on […]
Hennessy Wheels Out The Hollywood Big Guns For Latest Seven-Minute Epic
Hennessy may be the drink of misogynistic rappers, a fact not mentioned in this epic new spot courtesy of DDB Paris.
News Corp Announces Senior Appointments In The Company’s Digital Revenue Division
News Corp has today announced senior appointments for the company’s digital revenue division to drive growth across the organisation and enhance the company’s digital experience for clients. Jessica Gilby has been promoted to national head of digital. Dianna Molinaro has been promoted to the role of commerce commercialisation director. News Corp Australia managing director national […]
Weathering The Retail Slump Through Customer Centricity, Personalisation, Loyalty & Convenience
As cost-of-living challenges intensify, consumers are becoming increasingly cautious when it comes to discretionary spending, and retailers are feeling the pinch, explains Hayley Fisher, AUNZ country manager for Adyen (pictured) in this op-ed. The Australian Bureau for Statistics (ABS) has said that retail volumes fell for the third quarter in a row. Consumers, as a […]
Reports Ex-Tennis Player Todd Woodbridge Will Host Aussie Version Of Tipping Point
Last week, news broke that Nine’s longest-running TV show Millionaire Hot Seat is going to be axed at the end of January next year. The news followed speculation that the show would be replaced with a local version of the UK show Tipping Point. Now TV Blackbox has reported that ex-Tennis star Todd Woodbridge will be hosting […]
Rebel & CHEP Network Unveil Matildas Collab
Australia’s largest sporting retailer, rebel, is showing its support for the CommBank Matildas with a range of initiatives throughout the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. To support Football Australia’s Legacy 23 target of 400,000 new females playing the sport by 2027, rebel has unveiled a range of initiatives designed to not only celebrate the incredible […]
Top Australian Podcast Advertisers Revealed
ARN’s iHeart and Magellan AI have revealed the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts for Q2 2023, with Amazon topping the list. Overall, Q2 spending on Australian podcast advertising grew by a huge 64 per cent year on year, indicating a clear trend of brands increasing their investment in podcast advertising. The report found […]
Macca’s Unveils New Global Campaign Showcasing Its Famous Film & TV References
McDonald’s has unveiled a new global campaign that showcases its starring role in classic films and TV shows, as part of its latest “Famous order” campaign. Called “As featured in”, the work seems to namely reference Gen X popular culture and includes snippets from such classics as Friends, Seinfeld, Clueless, Coming to America and The Fifth Element. […]
“We Need To Overcome The Perception That Women’s Sport Isn’t Good For Business Because It Is,” – Sarah Styles From The Victorian Government On Why Women’s Sport Is Undervalued By Sponsors
The recent Women’s World Cup match in which the Matildas took on France is considered to be the most-watched TV event in 20 years with a peak audience of as many as 7.2 million. Yet despite the monumental figures, the financials just don’t follow. According to reports, Seven paid just $ 4-5 million for the […]
Netflix Brings More Games To More Devices As It Continues Explore Alternative Revenue Streams
Netflix has officially announced that it is bringing more games to more devices, including TVs, computers and mobiles after a games controller app leaked last week. The streamer is rolling out a limited beta test of its new gaming service to a “small number” of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs as […]
Let The Heinz Footy Ketch-Cup Games Begin!
Heinz Tomato Ketchup is partnering with Melbourne Demons Player and half time cook, Christian Petracca, to launch The Heinz Footy Ketch-Cup, in an initiative from Eleven and TBWA. The nationwide cooking championship is open for the best home cooks to share their own halftime recipes and battle it out to win a cup of their […]
Omnicom Launches Dedicated Ecommerce Practice, Transact
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has announced that its dedicated end-to-end eCommerce practice, Transact will launch in Australia and New Zealand. Transact brings together the ecommerce skills and experience from all of OMG’s agencies to create one dedicated team, helping brands create and implement connected commerce strategies and grow sales and share of the digital market. […]
LiSTNR Launches Yet Another Crime Podcast
LiSTNR launches a new Australian crime podcast series, Crime Insiders. The podcast takes audiences beyond true crime and into the real experience of those trying to solve crimes and analyse crime scenes. Made up of two show formats, Crime Insiders: Detectives and Crime Insiders: Forensics, the twice weekly podcast features episodes from those working in […]
Hotwire Names Melissa Cullen As Managing Director For Communications, APAC
Hotwire, the global technology communications and marketing consultancy, has announced the appointment of Melissa Cullen to the new role of managing director of communications for the Asia Pacific region (APAC). In her new position, Cullen is responsible for the Hotwire business in Australia and will expand the reputation and relationship services footprint across APAC. […]
Strategic Consulting Agency Pollinate Names Kirsty Bloore As Research Director
Strategic consulting and insights business Pollinate has announced the appointment of Kirsty Bloore as research director in Sydney, effective immediately. Bloore brings over 25 years’ research experience with her, spanning quantitative and qualitative research, data analytics and strategy across global media and technology companies. She is currently on the board of the Beacon Foundation and […]
Clems Takes Us On A Real Trip In Oddball Spot For Carlton Dry
An exotic provenance story is often the key ingredient in successful beer advertising. With this in mind, Carlton Dry’s new brand platform, launched this week via Clemenger BBDO, welcomes you to Drylandia – the home of Carlton Dry. The new campaign, Imported from Drylandia, introduces an eccentric, faraway world with flying long horses, mystical portals, […]
The Matildas Effect! 69% Of Aussies Say They’ll Now Follow Other Women’s Sports Post The World Cup
The Matildas’ phenomenal march into the World Cup semi-finals isn’t just proving a massive boon for broadcaster Seven but research has shown it’s set to have a huge impact on women’s sport generally. In exclusive insights provided by Honeycomb Strategy to B&T, from a representative sample of 410, has found that 69 per cent of […]
Succession: The Un-Logan Roy Way
In this guest post, Sangeeta Leach (leda image) founder of The Leach Partnership, offers top tips for growing your agency’s talent and all-important succession planning…. This month, a couple of incidents reminded me of the importance of nurturing talent within organisations. We all speak the speak of “our people are the most important asset” but […]
Initiative Nabs Priceline Pharmacy’s Media Away From PHD
Priceline Pharmacy has awarded Initiative its media services account following a three-month competitive pitch. The account has been held for nine years by PHD Melbourne. Initiative’s remit covers all media strategy, planning and buying for offline and online, including display, performance and addressable. Priceline’s head of marketing Gabrielle Tully said, “We’re very excited to work […]
ThinkTV: TV Advertising Market Records $3.6 Billion In Spend Last Year
B&T expects that only the Matildas will attract greater marketing spend going forward than BVOD.
Butter Insurance Launches ‘Weird Stuff Happens’ Out-Of-Home Campaign
Butter Insurance is shaking up stale, traditional insurance advertising with its latest out-of-home campaign ‘Weird Stuff Happens’. This dynamic campaign seeks to resonate with young people and renters, infusing a sense of humour and relatability into the often dry and complex world of insurance. Butter Insurance was founded in 2021 by Steph Skevington and Cassie […]
Paul Wilkinson Departs Half Dome
Paul 'Wilko' Wilkinson has departed Half Dome. Confirms it had nothing to do with the predictability of his nickname.
Powerade Transforms Sydney Harbour Bridge For The FIFA Women’s World Cup
Powerade has unveiled a Snapchat AR lens, transforming the Sydney Harbour Bridge into a perfect pause moment as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 teams gear up for an unmissable semi-final. The Augmented Reality lens showcases the ultimate pause moment, with a female footballer swinging from a hammock high above Sydney Harbour Bridge and drinking […]
Public AI Sets Up Shop In Australia For Generative AI-Created Ad Campaigns
Public AI has launched its generative AI-powered ad creation platform in Australia. The UK-based firm’s ad creation platform gives marketers the tools to reimagine adverts from ideation to production and boost the efficiency, personalisation, and effectiveness of programmatic display campaigns. Adam O’Neill, Australia country director at Public AI, said, “We’re committed to helping accelerate visual […]
Qantas Group Launches ‘Yes’ Aircraft
Qantas throws its support behind the Yes campaign. Still saying no to a second lap of the drinks trolley, however.
Sunday TV Ratings: Seven’s The Voice Gains Narrow Win As Network 10’s The Traitors Has Muted Launch
Here's your quick guide to last night's TV numbers - C-grade singing narrowly beat bathroom renos that beat traitors.
“There Are A Few Very High Quality Ones That Are Thriving”: Supermassive On Indie Agencies & Starting Fresh
B&T's chatting with Supermassive co-founder Simone Gupta. Alas, no intel on why they named themselves Supermassive.
Animation Studio Fox & Co Launches In Australia
Fox & Co, an award-winning animation studio, has officially launched in Australia. Renowned for its expertise in 2D animation, 3D animation, virtual production, and VFX, Fox & Co is poised to be the go-to partner for brands, agencies, and production companies looking for top-tier animation and visual solutions.
“Can’t Get My Words Out…F@ck!” BBC Reporter Unaware It’s A LIVE Cross!
Are you the office potty mouth and number one contributor to the company swear jar? You're going to f@cking love this!
Rethink Ink – It’s The Most Effective Print Ads From Australia’s Most Prominent Newspapers
Newspapers again proving a powerful advertising tool. Not to mention fish and chip wrapping and papier-mâché, too.
Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering
SEO agency Prosperity Media introduces new digital PR offering with hire from overseas, while also expanding its senior leadership team. James Norquay, who founded Prosperity Media more than a decade ago, is now expanding the agency offering to include digital PR. The Surry Hills-based specialist agency, who traditionally works with medium to enterprise level clients […]
Australia’s FTA Channels Will Battle It Out For FIFA Men’s 2026 World Cup Rights
Matildas' success ensures broadcasters will be paying big bucks for the men's rights. Assuming the Socceroos get in.
Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz
The sixth issue of Forbes Australia is released today and features Reserve Bank of Australia board member and influential investor Carol Schwartz. Other noteworthy highlights include co-Founder of Big Red Group Naomi Simson, Flight Centre Travel Group CEO and founder Graham “Skroo” Turner, CEO of Warrikal Engineering and Founder of the Kirrikin Foundation Amanda Healy, […]
Today The Brave Wins Carnival Cruise Line
Today The Brave celebrating Carnival Cruise Line win with a cheeky piña colada & a dose of E. coli from the buffet.