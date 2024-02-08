AWARD School 2024 Applications Now Open

Applications are now open for AWARD School, APAC’s #1 course for storytellers, content creators, big thinkers and aspiring creatives.

The 12-week part-time program consists of weekly lectures and tutorials by some of the country’s top creatives – equipping participants with the skills needed to excel in the dynamic world of commercial creativity.

From March to July, students complete 10 briefs that challenge them to come up with breakthrough ideas and campaign concepts for products and big-name brands.

They can apply for the course in their state or for the online program which is delivered virtually for regional and overseas students, and those who prefer learning online.

Indigenous scholarships are also up for grabs, valued at up to $2,200 to cover the entire AWARD School course. Individuals who are interested in a career in creativity and who are of Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander descent are encouraged to apply.

“As many top agencies and creatives will tell you, AWARD School is the fastest way to leapfrog your way through the system and into a creative department,” said AWARD School national co-head Sharon Edmondston.

“This year is shaping up to be one of our best, with top ECDs, CCOs and CDs from across the globe sharing their tips and experience with students, and new course content covering the latest industry trends and developments.

“No qualifications or experience are needed, just an unyielding passion for ideas, so be sure to get your application in if a brilliant career in creativity is for you,” she said.

AWARD School is thrilled to welcome Meta as its major sponsor in 2024 for the seventh consecutive year.

Download the AWARD School application pack here. Applications close February 22.







