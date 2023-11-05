AWARD School 2024 Ambassadors Announced

AWARD School has announced its 2024 ambassadors – a group of top graduates who’ll guide and support candidates applying for next year’s course.

Eleven creative professionals will provide a unique perspective on what it takes to break into and excel at AWARD School.

They’ll also work with their peers to encourage a broader, more diverse range of applicants with interests in everything from creative problem-solving and cracking big ideas to storytelling, commercial creativity and entrepreneurship.

“Our ambassadors provide an incredible amount of support to aspiring AWARD School students and 2024’s creative leaders will again give invaluable advice, tips and guidance for applying for and getting the most out of the 12-week program,” said Sharon Edmondston, joint national/NSW school head and M&C Saatchi’s Group creative director.

“We thank them for their time in helping to nurture the next wave of creative talent.”

AWARD School’s 2024 ambassadors:

Shanice Love, Senior Designer, VMLY&R COMMERCE, 1st place NSW

Andrew McLaughlin, Creative, Thinkerbell, National Winner, 1st place VIC

Sam Marshman, Senior Vice President, Renegade 83, Inc., 2nd place VIC

Jamie Wyatt, Freelance Art Director, 1st place WA

Joseph Wilkie, Producer, Guru Productions, 2nd place WA

Kelly Brightwell, Executive Strategy Director, Khemistry, 1st place QLD

Crystal Davis, Creative, Publicis Worldwide Australia, 2nd place QLD

Rhys McMahon, Freelance Creative and Copywriter, Black Sheep Advertising, 1st place SA

Althier Alianza, Freelance Art Director, 2nd place SA

Brittney Angus, Freelance, 1st place online

Elise Williams, Fashion Designer, FLANNEL, 2nd place online

Applications for AWARD School 2024 will officially open on 8 February 2024 and will close on 22 February, with the successful group of 200 students starting the intensive 12-week program on 18 March.

Register for AWARD School’s February 6th Information Night here.