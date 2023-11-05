AWARD School 2024 Ambassadors Announced
AWARD School has announced its 2024 ambassadors – a group of top graduates who’ll guide and support candidates applying for next year’s course.
Eleven creative professionals will provide a unique perspective on what it takes to break into and excel at AWARD School.
They’ll also work with their peers to encourage a broader, more diverse range of applicants with interests in everything from creative problem-solving and cracking big ideas to storytelling, commercial creativity and entrepreneurship.
“Our ambassadors provide an incredible amount of support to aspiring AWARD School students and 2024’s creative leaders will again give invaluable advice, tips and guidance for applying for and getting the most out of the 12-week program,” said Sharon Edmondston, joint national/NSW school head and M&C Saatchi’s Group creative director.
“We thank them for their time in helping to nurture the next wave of creative talent.”
AWARD School’s 2024 ambassadors:
- Shanice Love, Senior Designer, VMLY&R COMMERCE, 1st place NSW
- Andrew McLaughlin, Creative, Thinkerbell, National Winner, 1st place VIC
- Sam Marshman, Senior Vice President, Renegade 83, Inc., 2nd place VIC
- Jamie Wyatt, Freelance Art Director, 1st place WA
- Joseph Wilkie, Producer, Guru Productions, 2nd place WA
- Kelly Brightwell, Executive Strategy Director, Khemistry, 1st place QLD
- Crystal Davis, Creative, Publicis Worldwide Australia, 2nd place QLD
- Rhys McMahon, Freelance Creative and Copywriter, Black Sheep Advertising, 1st place SA
- Althier Alianza, Freelance Art Director, 2nd place SA
- Brittney Angus, Freelance, 1st place online
- Elise Williams, Fashion Designer, FLANNEL, 2nd place online
Applications for AWARD School 2024 will officially open on 8 February 2024 and will close on 22 February, with the successful group of 200 students starting the intensive 12-week program on 18 March.
Register for AWARD School’s February 6th Information Night here.
Please login with linkedin to commentAward School
Latest News
Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]
Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer
This November, grooming brands Gillette and Braun have signed a major partnership with Movember, the not-for-profit organisation supporting men living with testicular cancer and prostate cancer and struggling with mental health. In Australia, one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One man globally dies by suicide every minute. Testicular […]
Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]
Google Shows Australians What AI Is Capable Of With New Campaign From 72andSunny
Does AI give you the fear? The cold sweats? Realise you've been worrying for nothing with these new Google spots.
Adelaide Dad Gets Taylor Swift Tattooed To His Butt To Win Daughter Concert Tickets Via Radio Comp
Yes, B&T's opening with a bare bottom today. Still, it could've been worse, it could've been Alan Jones.
Record Quarter For Pureprofile
Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]
Who’s In The Money? Get A Look At B&T’s Best-Performing Agencies!
B&T's handing out gold, silver & bronze to October's best performing agencies. Next month it'll be frankincense & myrrh.
Sunday TV Ratings: A Seismic Win For Nine’s The Block Finale Although Metro Numbers Down YOY
The Block done and dusted for yet another year. B&T unsure how bathroom tile fantasists will now spend their time.
M&C Saatchi Hits A High Note For Woolies’ Christmas Work
M&C Saatchi amps up the fun for Woolies' festive work. Thankfully no sign of drunk relatives fighting on the front lawn.
New Bid To Ban Alcohol Advertising During Sport Broadcasts
Alcohol joins sports betting as the new pariahs of the advertising world. Macca's thankful the heats of it for a change.
ARN & Paramount Named On Inclusive Employers List By Diversity Council Australia
Well done to ARN & Paramount for joining this diversity list. And appreciate the irony of the blonde woman in the photo.
Final Call! The Last Of B&T Award Tickets On Sale Now Until Sold Out!
Still stewing over Taylor Swift tickets? The B&T Awards are very similar just with the Chaser boys replacing Tay Tay.
“For Some People That Is More Than What They Will Make In A Year!” – The Block Faces Backlash Over ‘Entitled’ Contestants
Much like Michael Clarke's relationships & Bounty in Celebrations, it wouldn't be a Block finale without a controversy.
Mindshare Retains NAB Account Until 2026
Collective "phews" emanating out of the Mindshare office today as NAB signs on for another three years.
Elevencom Serves Up Sweet New Look For The Cheesecake Shop
Nothing says "I really couldn't be arsed" like turning up with one from the Cheesecake Shop.
“Karma Bites Back” – Mean Girls Get Their Comeuppance In The Block’s Explosive Finale
Was this season of the Block the bitchiest ever? Or, are they all bitchy? B&T struggling to remember a year ago.
Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R- Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]
How Publishers & Brands Can Win The Content Commerce Game
Need to wring some extra coin out of your website? Get set to go bright red in the face as you view these pro tips.
Report: 36% Of Aussies Have Boycotted A Brand Due To Poor Social Responsibility
Do you have billowing smokestacks above the office? Are you mistreating the company oxen? There's bad news in this.
Solomon Airlines Flies Into Collaboration With Illumination
Worryingly, the Solomon Islands are cuddling up to the Chinese, but don't let it ruin your travel plans says new ad.
XXXX Reels In Fishing Shirt Collaboration With Tide Apparel To Protect The Reef
Partner complaining about your beer consumption? Well, tell them you're protecting the Reef with this new initiative.
Grace O’Neill Appointed As Editor Of Are’s Relaunched Elle Australia
Despite a decade-long proclamation "print's dead", you have to hand it to it, it keeps getting back up off the canvas.
oOh!media Nabs Georgie Fox From Matterkind To Bolster Programmatic Advertising Capabilities
Matterkind's Georgie Fox moves over to the outdoor industry. Surprised much of it is spent indoors.
QMS Restructures Sales Management Team
QMS restructures its sales management team. Sadly, one side's not called the taipans & the other the honey badgers.
New IntelligenceBank Capabilities Empower Marketing Teams
New Insights and Automations Make It Easy for IntelligenceBank Customers to Get More Productivity Out of Marketing Teams While Reducing the Threat of Regulatory Penalties
Think Forward 2024: Report Describes A ‘Social Reckoning’ For Brands In Value-Driven Online Spaces
Global socially-led creative agency We Are Social today launched the latest edition of its annual trends report, Think Forward 2024.
Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp
In the recertification process Fancy Films were keen to prove that despite our industry being completely shut down during Covid, we had stuck true to our purpose and prioritised our pro bono work and our B Corp values. The end result is we have not only grown but we are thriving as evidenced by the increase in score from 89.4 in 2020 to 116.6 in 2023.
The Next Evolution For Ground Control Data & Marketing Evolution
Ground Control Data, a trans-Tasman provider of data-driven marketing solutions, and Marketing Evolution, a New York-based pioneer in generative marketing attribution, announced today a strategic partnership to launch people-based marketing attribution in Australia and New Zealand.
Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country. Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]
Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
New study shows digital tech's contribution to global emissions. Even more so when using it in your RAM 1500 TRX 4WD.
Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Wins The Night For Entertainment
Are you so cool you were at the hippest, inner-city vegan steakhouse last night? Here's the telly numbers you missed.
It’s The B&T 2023 Upfront Report! Find Out All You Need To Know About The 2023 Upfronts HERE!
Upfonts season's ended & here's B&T's report card into each & every one. Yes, Seven got extra points for Guy Sebastian.
Mitsubishi Motors Becomes Naming Rights Sponsor Of The National Basketball League
Being short, B&T never excelled at basketball. That's not to suggest we considered a horse racing career either.
Thrift Media Wins 2023 Advertising Capstone Challenge
Unaware of the Advertising Capstone Challenge? Discover more here. Not that the winner seems to take home a meat tray.
BMW Enlists CGI Influencer Lil Miquela For Stunning Futuristic Ad For Its New iX2
This BMW ad is like a portal into the future. Not that it will provide the winner for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.
“Hateful & Disgusting!” People Are Furious About The New Marks & Spencer Christmas Ad (Even The Palestinians)
People are raging at the Marks & Spencer's Christmas ad. Probably the same people who rage at hot cross buns in January.