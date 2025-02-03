AW Wins Caritas Australia’s Creative

AW, the agency formerly known as Archibald Williams, has won the creative for Caritas Australia, international aid and development agency of the Catholic Church.

Caritas is the second-largest charitable organisation in the world and it works with marginalised communities domestically and overseas to confront the challenges of poverty.

AW is tasked with developing a new brand strategy and creative brand platform to support Caritas’ awareness goals and engage new audiences for the brand.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Caritas Australia”, said Stefanie Duhy, client and operations director at AW.

“Whilst there are plenty of other charities doing amazing things out there, Caritas Australia genuinely care about empowering the communities they work in to make lasting change. For me, this is a real point of difference that deserves to be championed and celebrated. More Australians need to know about the incredible work these guys are doing, and we’re super excited about helping to make that happen.”

“We’re very excited about the work we’ve done so far with AW. Their approach has been to really understand our brand and to deliver strategy and concepts based on robust research and insights. In a challenging time for our sector, we believe that the work we are doing with AW will help to cut through and drive awareness of the crucial work that needs to be done to support vulnerable communities around the world,” said Eve Lippmann, marketing manager at Caritas Australia.

The first work to come out of the new collaboration is slated to go live in the second half of 2025.