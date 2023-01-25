Avneesha Martins Joins Kian & Yaz Breakfast Show On CADA

Avneesha Martins has joined Kian Oliver & Yaz Haddad on CADA’s breakfast show, Kian & Yaz with Avneesha.

Actress, singer-songwriter, and popular social media creator with 2.1 million TikTok followers, Avneesha joins Kian & Yaz on the extended breakfast show now airing 6 am-10 am. Xander Cross and Isabelle Cuperus have also joined as executive producer and newsreader, respectively.

Martins said “I’ve never been a morning person but for Kian and Yaz, I’m more than happy to become one! I couldn’t be happier to join the boys on the brekkie show! I am so thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic and talented team who make waking up early a breeze, not to mention, so much fun!”

Marty Doyle, head of content at CADA, added: “We’ve kicked off the new year with some exciting grid and line-up changes to CADA, which will put us in a great position for continued audience growth and more commercial opportunities in 2023. CADA is not yet a year old, but we can already clearly identify what our audience wants more of and where we can up the ante. Avneesha has such a vibrant, fun energy, can keep up with Kian & Yaz’s banter and survived their initiation – we think she will definitely keep them on their toes!”

Additional changes to the CADA grid include Flex & Froomes’ show extending to two hours, now 3 pm-5 pm; and K-Sera & The Dirty Dozen entertaining your drive home from 5 pm-7 pm.

You can listen to CADA via the iHeart app, DAB+ in every capital city, and in Western Sydney and Katoomba on 96.1FM.