Avid Collective Unveils AvidPubSuite End-To-End Platform For Branded Content Campaigns

Avid Collective has unveiled Avid PubSuite – its new market-first, end-to-end platform for branded content campaigns for Australia and the UK.

The new platform, which has been custom-built for the digital publishing industry, will transform branded content campaigns, significantly reducing publishing time and driving revenue growth via a significantly enhanced advertiser experience.

Avid PubSuite offers a range of tools, customised for different stages of the campaign process, from pre-sales advertiser engagement through to post-campaign reporting, which can be independently leveraged or used as a connected ecosystem. It has been designed to help solve the fundamental limitations of branded content channels, particularly the lack of standardisation and buying accessibility for agencies and advertisers, as well as the resource-heavy demands of campaign management

Avid PubSuite will be headed up by long-time Avid senior executive, Chloe Patterson, who has been appointed the new head of publisher SaaS.

Under her new remit, Patterson will oversee the entire Publisher SaaS business unit, while also creating and delivering the go-to-market strategy for the platform’s launch in Australia and the UK.

Patterson has been a critical part of the Avid Collective business for the past three years, heading up publishers for the agency’s media owner side. Prior to this, Patterson held senior publisher roles at a variety of Australian media organisations, including Pedestrian Group, Vevo, Pacific Magazines and Suddenly, a content agency owned by News Corp.

Luke Spano, Managing Director at Avid Collective, said: “We are delighted to officially unveil Avid PubSuite. Releasing a market-first platform for branded content is critical to solving the current limitations of the channel. As a business, we hope that by solving these limitations, we can significantly reduce the costs of running branded content campaigns for publishers, increase the investment in the channel and improve the experience of running campaigns for all parties involved.”

Commenting on Patterson’s promotion, Ezechiel Ritchie, general manager at Avid Collective, said: “Chloe’s impressive background in digital media and breadth of experience in publishing make her the perfect person to lead our Publisher SaaS business. Her expertise and deep understanding of the publishing landscape will enable us to support our publisher partners, deliver the growth they are after, and provide a better experience for advertisers, publishers and audiences. We’re very excited to see the impact she will make.”

Commenting on her appointment, Patterson said: “It’s an honour to be part of the launch of the world-leading Avid PubSuite. Having worked in the publishing industry for most of my career, I have a deep understanding of the value Avid PubSuite will bring to advertisers and publishers. It is truly a game-changer for the branded content space, and I look forward to ensuring its successful implementation in both Australia and the UK.”