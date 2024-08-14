Avid Collective To Showcase Power Of Native Content For Finance Brands With New Masterclass

Avid Collective is set to show the nation’s consumer finance brands how to leverage native content to overcome unique audience challenges via its new native content masterclass.

The masterclass, to be held in Sydney on August 15, is designed for finance marketers and agency leads looking to learn why and how to use native content to better engage their audiences and build trust and relevancy.

A panel of guest speakers, including Are Media’s strategy team and strategists working across established mastheads such as Marie Claire, Gourmet Traveller & Women’s Weekly, will explain how they are pioneering the use of native content as a critical part of the marketing and media mix in consumer finance.

This will include a Q&A with Trent Peppercorn, Head of Mediabrands Content Studio, Melbourne and Leah Stalker, Head of Direct Partnerships, Avid Collective who will explore how brands, agencies and publishers can work together to execute successful content.

Luke Spano, Managing Director at Avid Collective, said: “Finance marketing has become more critical than ever in Australia, given the cost-of-living crisis continuing

to affect the nation and consumers refinancing and changing providers for better deals. Many finance brands are looking for unique ways to better position their offering and build trust with consumers”.

“The Unique benefits that Native content offers allows brands to overcome distrust, provide value, and build meaningful relationships with their audience in ways that

traditional advertising often struggles to achieve. By providing value through informative or entertaining content, financial brands can capture attention and interest in ways standard ads often fail to do – we’re hoping this masterclass will give them the confidence and skills to start leveraging native content to deepen their audience engagement and improve ROI”.

The finance masterclass follows Avid Collective’s inaugural travel native content masterclass, held in June. Avid Collective partnered with publishers We Are Explorers

and Are Media’s Gourmet Traveller to host a highly successful travel and tourism content masterclass for tourism marketers.

The finance native content masterclass will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm at Hotel CBD in Sydney.