Avid Collective Launches New Masterclass To Showcase Power Of Native Content For Finance Brands

Avid Collective is set to show the nation’s consumer finance brands how they can leverage native content to overcome unique audience challenges via its new native content masterclass.

The masterclass, to be held in Sydney on 15 August, is designed for finance marketers and agency leads looking to learn why and how to use native content to better engage their audiences and build trust and relevancy.

“Finance marketing has become more critical than ever in Australia, given the cost-of-living crisis continuing to affect the nation and consumers refinancing and changing providers for better deals. Many finance brands are looking for unique ways to better position their offering and build trust with consumers,” said Luke Spano, managing director at Avid Collective.

A panel of guest speakers, including Are Media’s strategy and sales executive and strategists from Mediabrands, along with the Avid Collective team, will explain how they are pioneering the use of native content as a critical part of the marketing and media mix in consumer finance.

The guest speakers are Blake Wright, head of sales, Are Media, Dani Steele, brand strategist, Are Media, Trent Peppercorn, head of Melbourne content studio, Mediabrands, and Leah Stalker, head of direct partnerships, Avid Collective.

“The unique benefits that native content offers allow brands to overcome distrust, provide value, and build meaningful relationships with their audience in ways that traditional advertising often struggles to achieve,” added Spano.

“By providing value through informative or entertaining content, financial brands can capture attention and interest in ways standard ads often fail to do – we’re hoping this masterclass will give them the confidence and skills to start leveraging native content to deepen their audience engagement and improve ROI”.

The finance masterclass follows Avid Collective’s inaugural travel native content masterclass, held in June. Avid Collective partnered with publishers We Are Explorers and Are Media’s Gourmet Traveller to host a highly successful travel and tourism content masterclass for tourism marketers.

The finance native content masterclass will be held on Thursday, 15 August from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Hotel CBD in Sydney.