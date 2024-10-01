AdvertisingNewsletter

Australia’s Worst Sleeper Tries Out IKEA’s 24-Hour Sleep Billboard In Sydney’s Circular Quay

Australia's worst sleeper, Jack Ngu, prepares to enter IKEA's 'Sleep Billboard'.
After a nationwide search for Australia’s worst sleeper, Jack Ngu entered IKEA’s ‘Sleep Billboard’ on Tuesday 1 October, living an entire 24-hour day and night in a glass-sided box on display to passers-by on Sydney Harbour. The activation was developed with help from Maverick, Havas Host, Mindshare, and Mango Communications.

Jack was sleeping in a single bed and reported waking up with no energy despite getting a good 8 hours of sleep a night. IKEA sleep experts jumped to the rescue to ensure he would experience everything he needed to get a perfect night’s sleep inside the billboard.

Jack Ngu catches some Zzz's.
In the retailer’s year-long focus on sleep, the ‘Sleep Billboard’ put IKEA products, solutions, and expertise to the ultimate test.

Jack had a variety of activities to keep him busy and help him relax and prepare for the night ahead. He had been tasked with assembling IKEA furniture, and enjoyed breakfast lunch, and dinner delivered to his door from the IKEA Swedish restaurant, and worked through a bedtime wind-down routine featuring puppy yoga, a Booktok discussion, and getting ready to sleep with IKEA sleep essentials.

IKEA's 'Sleep Billboard'.
The IKEA ‘Sleep Billboard’ was live at the Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay, Sydney, for 24 hours from 9 am Tuesday 1 October till 9 am Wednesday 2 October.

@ikea.australiaIntroducing Australia’s worst sleeper, Jack 🏆 Follow along as we document his 24 hours inside IKEA’s Sleep Billboard #IKEASleepBillboard #CircularQuay♬ original sound – IKEA Australia

