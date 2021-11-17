Australia’s Happiest Customers Announced In Australian Reader’s Digests’s 2022 ‘QUALITY SERVICE AWARDS’

Australian Reader’s Digest announced the best customer service teams in their 8th annual ‘QUALITY SERVICE AWARDS.’

The awards marks a tough year where organisations had to adapt to keep customers satisfied in the midst of the Delta outbreak.

It was found that the best of the best were businesses that strengthened their relationships with both their staff and customers while adapting to the new circumstances.

Some of the notable winners include:

Bank Of The Year – NAB

Car Insurance – AAMI

Hardware Stores – Bunnings

Online Supermarkets – Woolworths

Travel Insurance – Allianz

Health Insurance Providers – HCF

You can find the full list of winners here.

Australia Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief, Louise Waterson said: “Customer service is essential to any organisation’s success and while we all thought 2020 had been the ultimate, the wrecking-ball effect of the Delta strain took this year’s challenges to a whole new level.

“Delta forced dramatic changes across the customer service industry, and it ended-up delivering some quite impressive results in the face of adversity.

“Our awards celebrate the businesses that rose to meet the challenge, and even strengthened their customer relationships in the process.”

The 2022 ‘QUALITY SERVICE AWARDS’ is an independent survey conducted by Catalyst

Consultancy & Research.

The awards are commissioned by and appear exclusively in Australian Reader’s Digest.