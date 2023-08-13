Australians Are Eager To Travel Despite Rising Cost Of Living, The Growth D_Stillery Research Reveals

The Growth D_Stillery, in collaboration with research partner Verve Australia, has today released new research revealing that Australians are overcoming rising cost of living pressures to travel.

The comprehensive Travel D_Stilled Report found that 80 per cent of respondents agree travel is one of their most important goals in life. Director of The Growth D_Stillery Dan Krigstein said: “Our research reaffirms just how deeply ingrained travel is in the Australian psyche. Where there’s a will to travel Australians are finding ways to do so. Travel is not just a luxury but an essential part of our identity.

“Australians are eager to resume their adventures, with a significant percentage planning both international and domestic trips in the coming year. It will just look a little different to our habits from years prior.”

Although 51 per cent report rising living costs have adversely affected travel budgets, more Australians are planning to travel – with 57 per cent planning international travel and 92 per cent domestically in the next 12 months. They are also planning on spending more money, with more than half anticipating spending the same amount or more compared to 12 months ago.

The research reveals travellers are adjusting and adapting to keep the dream alive, with travel in 2023 requiring a pragmatic approach to ensure trips go-ahead. While the destination is considered non-negotiable, they are willing to compromise on how they get there, or in what they do when they arrive. DIY planning and direct bookings have increased significantly, with 45 per cent of respondents booking travel arrangements themselves.

Travellers are embracing self-sufficiency by eating-in and preparing their own meals while on tour, and cutting back on attractions and seeking free activities at their destination. Many are taking shorter but more regular travel as well as travelling more in off-season with one in three travellers avoiding peak season. Managing director national sales Lou Barrett said the research highlights opportunities for marketers in the travel sector to leverage in their pursuit of growth.

“We believe in providing our clients with valuable data and insights,” said Barrett. “The Travel D_Stilled report equips marketers with a deeper understanding of the travel preferences and aspirations of Australians. It will enable them to tailor strategies to effectively engage with their target audience and deliver real business outcomes.”

The study introduces seven key leisure travel mindsets, each with distinct emotional drivers, aspirations, and preferences. These mindsets dictate the trade-offs and compromises Australians are willing to make to fulfil their travel dreams. Ranging from Stress Relievers seeking simplicity and relaxation to Explorers ready to discover something new and Mindful Travellers prioritising sustainability, the report provides valuable insights for marketers to target specific travel segments effectively.

The findings also offer actionable insights for various categories. Airlines can use the research to cater to the preferences of Boomers and Millennials, who are expected to be the largest audiences for air travel in the next 12 months. Tour operators can tap into the interest of SINKS and Boomers, who are more likely to engage with their services and spend more on trips with flights. For cruise companies, the research identifies rising interest in cruises among Millennials, with a third planning to take one in the near future. Travel agents can cater to the preferences of Millennials and Boomers, who are the least likely to compromise on using their services.

The full Travel D_Stilled report is available here.