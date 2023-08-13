Australians Are Eager To Travel Despite Rising Cost Of Living, The Growth D_Stillery Research Reveals
The Growth D_Stillery, in collaboration with research partner Verve Australia, has today released new research revealing that Australians are overcoming rising cost of living pressures to travel.
The comprehensive Travel D_Stilled Report found that 80 per cent of respondents agree travel is one of their most important goals in life. Director of The Growth D_Stillery Dan Krigstein said: “Our research reaffirms just how deeply ingrained travel is in the Australian psyche. Where there’s a will to travel Australians are finding ways to do so. Travel is not just a luxury but an essential part of our identity.
“Australians are eager to resume their adventures, with a significant percentage planning both international and domestic trips in the coming year. It will just look a little different to our habits from years prior.”
Although 51 per cent report rising living costs have adversely affected travel budgets, more Australians are planning to travel – with 57 per cent planning international travel and 92 per cent domestically in the next 12 months. They are also planning on spending more money, with more than half anticipating spending the same amount or more compared to 12 months ago.
The research reveals travellers are adjusting and adapting to keep the dream alive, with travel in 2023 requiring a pragmatic approach to ensure trips go-ahead. While the destination is considered non-negotiable, they are willing to compromise on how they get there, or in what they do when they arrive. DIY planning and direct bookings have increased significantly, with 45 per cent of respondents booking travel arrangements themselves.
Travellers are embracing self-sufficiency by eating-in and preparing their own meals while on tour, and cutting back on attractions and seeking free activities at their destination. Many are taking shorter but more regular travel as well as travelling more in off-season with one in three travellers avoiding peak season. Managing director national sales Lou Barrett said the research highlights opportunities for marketers in the travel sector to leverage in their pursuit of growth.
“We believe in providing our clients with valuable data and insights,” said Barrett. “The Travel D_Stilled report equips marketers with a deeper understanding of the travel preferences and aspirations of Australians. It will enable them to tailor strategies to effectively engage with their target audience and deliver real business outcomes.”
The study introduces seven key leisure travel mindsets, each with distinct emotional drivers, aspirations, and preferences. These mindsets dictate the trade-offs and compromises Australians are willing to make to fulfil their travel dreams. Ranging from Stress Relievers seeking simplicity and relaxation to Explorers ready to discover something new and Mindful Travellers prioritising sustainability, the report provides valuable insights for marketers to target specific travel segments effectively.
The findings also offer actionable insights for various categories. Airlines can use the research to cater to the preferences of Boomers and Millennials, who are expected to be the largest audiences for air travel in the next 12 months. Tour operators can tap into the interest of SINKS and Boomers, who are more likely to engage with their services and spend more on trips with flights. For cruise companies, the research identifies rising interest in cruises among Millennials, with a third planning to take one in the near future. Travel agents can cater to the preferences of Millennials and Boomers, who are the least likely to compromise on using their services.
The full Travel D_Stilled report is available here.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
News Corp Australia Mastheads Celebrate The Matildas
News Corp Australia is getting behind the Matildas in the lead up to the World Cup semi-final with a series of editorial initiatives to celebrate their success. Today all of the state-based mastheads feature a souvenir double-page team poster of Australia’s national soccer stars and The Daily Telegraph is renamed “The Daily Tillygraph” as the […]
Matildas’ Penalty Shootout Gains Biggest TV Audience Since Cathy Freeman Won Olympic Gold In 2003
Saturday night’s thrilling penalty shootout between the Matildas and France is likely to have gained the largest TV audience since Cathy Freeman won gold at the 2000 Olympics held in Sydney. The nail-biting Women’s World Cup game has smashed a number of ratings records. Based on Seven’s preliminary data, the tense penalty shootout between the […]
Zitch Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads
Zitcha has integrated Pinterest into its retail media platform, letting brand advertisers reach millions of Pinterest users in Australia and around the world, by using retailers’ first-party data to reach and track online purchases via closed-loop attribution. Retail brand advertisers can use Pinterest’s features and reach through the Zitcha platform, targeting shopper decision-making at the […]
Zuck Calls Off MMA Bout Saying Musk “Isn’t Serious”
Mark Zuckerberg has called off the mooted mixed-martial arts (MMA) fight between himself and Elon Musk, saying the South African businessman “isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.” Posting on the Instagram-based Twitter (now X) rival Threads, Zuckerberg said that he “offered a real date” and that Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting […]
BINGE & Thinkerbell Unveil New Brand Platform “I Saw It On BINGE”
BINGE has launched a new brand platform, that showcases the social consequences of not keeping up with the world’s most talked about shows, in collaboration with Thinkerbell. Whether you’re a reality junky, drama head, action jackson, wrestle maniac or a comedy queen, BINGE has content you can’t help talk about and, more importantly, it’s what […]
Why Agencies Should Let Their Employees Work from Home
In this guest post, career expert and Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), Amanda Augustine (lead image), puts forward the WFH case… The recent news about Commonwealth Bank’s attempt to bring employees back to the office raised eyebrows across Australia. It’s becoming clear that many workers are not only comfortable with remote work but ready to […]
Creative Director Cass Jam Joins Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Creative director Cass Jam is joining creative studio Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. Most recently Jam spent four years at CHEP where she was instrumental in winning and shaping campaigns for IKEA, Samsung and eBay. Prior to that, she spent five years with Leo Burnett London. “We’re pretty deliberate with full time hires, from a […]
CHEP Wins Compare Club’s Media
CHEP Media has announced that it has been appointed as the agency of record for Australia’s largest health and life insurance comparator, Compare Club, following a competitive review. The appointment will see CHEP Media take on media strategy and trading duties on behalf of Compare Club, as it continues to grow its brand from being […]
Sports Marketers: Get Ready To Kick Serious Strategy Goals With Tech
Sports season is in full swing across Australia, with stadiums across the country alive with energy and excitement. But as inflation surges and discretionary spending tightens, are sporting organisations doing enough to attract, engage and inspire the next generation of sporting fans? In this article, we take a look at the current economic climate and […]
Omnichannel Won’t Exist In 2030 – So What’s Next?
In this guest post, Michael Tutek (lead image), co-founder and CEO of retail experience platform preezie, predicts the end of one of marketer’s favourite buzzwords – omnichannel! Here, he takes a look at what will come after… Over the last decade, omnichannel has become ubiquitous in all forms of retail. Basically, the term is used […]
X Defends Record On Removing Child Abuse Content As It Promises A Safer Environment For Advertisers
B&T warns this article references the murky & sordid world of online child abuse. Plus, the murky & sordid Elon Musk.
Thursday TV Ratings: Seven Just Beats Nine With The Chase Coming Out Top
Is there a study into the correlation between Thursday's diminished TV numbers & the increased sale of pub schnitzels?
Indie Agency Communicado Raids Thinkerbell For Its Two New Associate Creative Directors
Thinkerbell duo depart for rival agency Communicado. Leaving speeches were said to be convivial but restrained.
“Utterly Irresponsible!” Sportsbet Slammed For Near-$20m Marketing Blitz As Gambling Ban Approaches
Smokers have been picked on for 30 years, now it's time for the gamblers. And the drinkers should start getting nervous.
Casella Appoints Dig As Creative Agency On Yellow Tail Wine
There's three givens at B&T's Friday staff drinks - the Yellow Tail, the Cheezels and the incessant bickering.
Seven Prioritises The Matildas Over The News AND The AFL In Extraordinary Decision Ahead Of The Women’s World Cup Quarter Final
Scott and Charlene's wedding now under serious threat as Saturday's Matilda's game threatens to smash all TV records.
News Corp Earnings Down Across The Board Despite Jump In Subscribers
Rupert can't find a coin for his ALDI trolley as News Corp earnings drop calls for renewed round of belt tightening.
Despite The Outrage & The Bans, The Sports Bet Category Remains Adland’s Zaniest (See This!)
The Guardian may no longer be running sports bet advertising, but as you'll read here, B&T has far less morals & ethics.
Last Chance To Buy Tickets For This Year’s B&T Women In Media Awards!
B&T's not giving away too many secrets to the Women In Media Awards suffice to say two words - chocolate and fountain.
The Trade Desk, Magnite & LiveRamp Deliver Growth, PubMatic Flat In Q2 Earnings
B&T's calling this your Q2 earnings wrap. We even considered wheeling out "must read" to help it along a bit.
Cinema Chain Spoofs Classic Movies In Wonderfully Funny Work To Entice People Back Into Theatres
Call it the Barbenheimer effect, but cinema's suddenly cool again. Yet, absolutely no uptick whatsoever for drive-ins.
Mediabrands Launches Internship Program For Aspiring Media Professionals
Mediabrands are on the lookout for young, enthusiastic go-getters for its internship program. But then, aren't we all?
Nike Celebrates The Matildas & Young Aussie Female Athletes In New Work By Conscious Minds
In what can be best described as a rare treat, it's a localised Nike ad. Kinda like finding the milk's not out of date.
Why Your CX Technology Should Focus On Connections
This expert opines it's not about your newfangled tech stacks, it's about your customers. Even the ones you detest.
WPP & Optimizely Partner To Bring Informed Digital Experiences To Brands & Consumers
Often think WPP's a 'canary in the coal mine' for industry trends? Well, avoid the black lung reading this latest.
Dylan Alcott & Hnry Team Up To Relieve Aussie Sole Traders Of Scary Tax Admin
Can the effervescent Dylan Alcott make tax admin even remotely interesting? Watch as he gives his best shot here.
D&AD Shift With Google Sydney Announce Class Of 2023
Need to poach some hot young agency talent? Poach away here, but just don't rat on B&T for the heads up.
Digital Media Agency Bench Rebrands To The Digital Disruption Agency
You could say Bench has been benched, as agency rebrands to the Digital Disruption Agency.
Seven Appoints Indie Creative Agency Emotive To Reshape Broadcaster’s Brand
Seven planning a brand zjoosh and spring clean. Although the offical corporate red and the number 7 is off limits.
Elon Musk Says The ABC Prefers “Censorship-Friendly” Social Media
It appears the ABC's found a new enemy in Elon Musk. However, News Corp remains entrenched at the top of the enemy list.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Chase Just Beats The Block To Entertainment Win
Nine wins Wednesday night. However, Seven tells rival you'll get that and more come Saturday's Matilda's match.
B&T’s Best Of The Best Technologists, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Somewhat ironically, this top 10 technologists list wasn't written with any help from ChatGPT or AI whatsoever!
Former Woman’s Day Editor Fiona Connolly Appointed Head of News’ Lifestyle Network
You could say ink runs in the veins of women's magazine veteran Fiona Connolly. And sponge cake recipes.
X Adds Brand Safety Tools In Bid To Bring Back Ad Dollars
Elon back contemplating the colonisation of Mars after finding this whole Twitter thing one huge headache.
ACMA Rules Kyle Sandilands’ Monkeypox Comments Breached Decency Rules And Were Offensive To Gay Men
Watchdog rules Kyle offended gay men. Punishment includes listening to Barbra Streisand & Céline Dion CDs on repeat.
Ozzy Osborne Bites Off More Than He Can Chew With Banned PlayStation Ad
Ozzy Osborne continuing to surprise. No more so than the fact that he's actually still alive and kicking.