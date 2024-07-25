Australian War Memorial Appoints Resolution Design To Drive Emotive Connection With Future Generations

Resolution Design (part of M&C Saatchi Group) has announced a partnership with the Australian War Memorial that sees the production house tasked with designing and producing compelling stories and immersive experiences that will be open to the public in early 2026.

The Australian War Memorial is proudly ranked in the top 10 of free tourist attractions worldwide and this upgrade and development project marks a new era for the high-profile and cherished organisation. Resolution Design has been appointed as part of the Australian War Memorial’s collective of experiential designers and will focus their expertise on delivering a range of multimedia immersive experiences and cinema-style documentaries that touch on core aspects and experiences of life in war zones that span World War 1, World War 2 and the war in Afghanistan.

The Australian War Memorial’s primary purpose is to commemorate the sacrifice of those Australians who have died in war or on operational service and those who have served our nation in times of conflict. It’s this mission of leading remembrance and understanding of Australia’s wartime experience that has resonated profoundly with digital innovator, creative producer and director at Resolution Design, Jeffrey Jaffers.

“The relationship with the Australian War Memorial has been ten years in the making and with this project specifically, it’s been a privilege to learn more about people’s stories. Ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances and how the human spirit prevails in times of conflict. Connecting people with these stories through our work with the Australian War Memorial is a privilege,” Jaffers said.

With a series of additional buildings and galleries which significantly expand the stories the Memorial will share with future generations, the fierce dedication of respecting the impact that war has on the wider community and family networks of those in the front line has been front of mind.

Work on the Australian War Memorial development project began in 2019, and it is anticipated it will be complete by 2028.