Australian Unity Tap InMoment As Customer Experience Partner

Australian Unity, a health, wealth, and care provider, has selected InMoment, experience improvement (XI) business, as its partner to enhance its customer experience (CX) initiatives.

Moving from a legacy survey-heavy program, Australian Unity is shifting to a fully integrated CX approach powered by InMoment. The transformation will enable the organisation to leverage InMoment’s capabilities to analyse all customer feedback sources, including online reviews, call centre recordings, and more, for a holistic view of the customer.

Leveraging InMoment’s AI-powered integrated CX platform, Australian Unity will gain insights, uncover patterns and drive business decisions that enhance member satisfaction and engagement.

“At Australian Unity, we make it a priority to truly listen to our members and turn their feedback into real, meaningful changes. Working with InMoment helps us better understand what matters so we can focus on the changes that will have the greatest impact for our members,” Australian Unity’s general manager customer insurances, Lenette Gear said.

“We’re honoured to partner with Australian Unity and support their deep commitment to their members. Australian Unity is investing in a truly comprehensive approach to CX, leveraging our full suite of capabilities to connect every customer touchpoint. This level of integration will allow them to take real-time, data-driven actions that drive positive change and long-term loyalty,” David Blakers, InMoment’s APAC managing director added.

