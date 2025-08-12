Australian Unity Rolls Out ‘Rewrite The Rules Of Living’ Throwing Out Outdated Stereotypes Of Aging

Australian Unity’s has launched its first major campaign for its Home Health and Care business—‘Rewrite the rules of living’—demonstrating how active ageing throws out the outdated stereotypes of getting older.

“Who said the rules of ageing can’t change?” said Trisha Vessey, Australian Unity GM, customer and marketing.

“At Australian Unity we are empowering older Australians to age actively and independently—at home. ‘Rewrite the rules of living’ perfectly captures how our home health and care services adapt and move with our customers—ensuring their later years are lived with purpose, confidence and enthusiasm.”

The campaign demonstrates how, with Australian Unity, life keeps moving with home health and care that adapts to Australians’ needs—giving them independence in the place they call home. The integrated campaign features TV, radio, online and social executions.

Australian Unity Home Health is an integrated healthcare business and the largest provider of home care in Australia. In 2024, it acquired MyHomeCare expanding its home health and care offering in the $8.8 billion sector.

Founder and managing partner at The Royals Andrew Siwka said: “The home health and care sector all too often portrays its audiences as passive participants waiting for life’s inevitabilities or insincere caricatures of older people living ‘youthfully’. It was time to break a few rules and present a more optimistic and active category perspective.”

Credits:

Client: Australian Unity

Creative Agency: The Royals

Production: DIVISION

Director: Riley Blakeway

Photographer: Dean Podmore

Casting: Byrne Creative

Post House: White Chocolate

Music/Sound: Mosaic Music & Sound

Media: Initiative and Social Garden