Australian Unity Extends Partnership With Initiative For a Further Two Years

Media agency, Initiative has announced a two-year contract extension with wellbeing company, Australian Unity, further strengthening its strategic partnership which commenced in March 2022.

Under the extended agreement, Initiative will continue to manage media planning and buying across Australian Unity’s brand and private health insurance portfolio. The new contract also sees the agency expand its remit to include media services for Australian Unity’s growing home health platform.

Megan Davey, head of Melbourne, Initiative said the agency was proud to be continuing its work with one of Australia’s most respected wellbeing companies whose core mission to make a positive impact on the wellbeing of people and communities, aligned closely with Initiative’s ethos.

“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Australian Unity. Over the past three years we’ve worked in close alignment to drive real brand growth and realise its ambition to be Australia’s most trusted wellbeing company,” said Davey.

“With the expansion into Home Health, we’re excited to support the company’s next phase of growth in what remains a highly competitive category.”

D’arne Buckley, head of brand and content, Australian Unity also welcomed the extension and the deepening of its agency partnership with Initiative.

“Initiative has proven to be a committed and strategic partner. Their work on last year’s Masterbrand campaign has helped reshape how we communicate the real value of wellbeing to Australians. We’re excited to continue the momentum and opportunities ahead to connect with audiences in more meaningful ways,” said Buckley.

The contract extension is effective immediately.