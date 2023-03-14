Australian Olympic Committee Extends Partnership With M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

Following a successful four-year relationship, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has today announced the extension of their partnership with M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment as the AOC’s official creative agency for a further three years.

The continuation of the partnership follows the success of the AOC’s ‘Have A Go’ campaign for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, led by M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment. The campaign aims to inspire Australians of all ages to ‘Have A Go’, acknowledging that not everyone’s journey to the Olympics is a path to athletic glory. It also explores connections, bringing communities together and putting programs in place to improve the overall health and wellbeing of Australians.

The agency will continue the development and evolution of the campaign as the AOC gears up for the ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Matt Carroll, CEO of the AOC, said: “Since the first modern Games in 1896, Australia’s Olympians have been inspiring generations of Australians with their dedication, commitment, and courage. ‘Have A Go’ has proven to be a highly engaging and effective program so we are really excited to extend our partnership with M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment to build on this momentum in the lead up to Paris 2024.”

As Australia’s leading passion-marketing agency, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment is part of the global Sport & Entertainment network within M&C Saatchi Group, specialising in sponsorship, public relations, experiential and influencer engagement. The agency works with some of Australia’s most iconic household brands, including Commonwealth Bank, Origin Energy and Woolworths.

In addition to bringing to life the ‘Have A Go’ program, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment will also provide support on a range of activities for the Australian Olympic Movement.

Krystyna Frassetto, managing director of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Australia, said: “Every four years the Olympic Games galvanises our country in a way few events can match. It’s a privilege to be continuing our partnership with the Australian Olympic Committee and play a role in a sponsor community with other leading domestic and international brands. We look forward to building on the legacy of ‘Have A Go’ to inspire current and future generations of kids to participate in sport.”