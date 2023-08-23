Australian Macadamias Expecting A Call From McDonald’s Lawyers With “We’re The Original Maccas” Campaign

With Macadamias the only native nut in Australia, having been around for over 60 million years, Australian Macadamias has launched a campaign having a playful pop at McDonalds claiming they’re the Original Macca’s.

The campaign, created by Hopeful Monsters, launched with a tongue-in-cheek billboard outside McDonald’s St Peters, with macadamia grower, Michael “Maca” McMahon, recruited as the voice to educate Aussies on the native credentials of this famous nut.

Promoted through paid, owned and earned channels, the campaign saw well known maca, Sam Mac, come onboard to show his support, while parody menu items The Original Macas Burger and Macas Mylkshake showcased the versatility of macadamias via media and creators.

“With most nuts talking up their health benefits, we needed a different angle to generate attention and show up in interesting ways,” said Katie Barclay, CEO of Hopeful Monsters. “It turns out, most Aussies are unaware that macadamias are native to Australia and with them affectionately known as Macas, the Original Macas campaign was born, having a playful pop at a true Aussie staple.”

“Macca’s might be synonymous with the big golden arches, but macadamias have a 60 million year head start here in Australia,” said Jacqui Price, Marketing Manager, Australian Macadamia Society. “By celebrating The Original Macas, Aussies are supporting local growers, but they are also supporting better health for themselves and the planet. We hope that shining the light on macadamias as a native ingredient will inspire more Aussies to discover our native nut.”

Supporting Aussie growers is at the heart of The Original Macas campaign, something Hopeful Monsters is passionate about and familiar with, following their successful campaign for Massel and Australian Owned to support Australian owned products.

