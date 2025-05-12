AdvertisingNewsletter

Australian Financial Review Appoints Howatson+Company As Creative Agency Of Record

Howatson+Company has been named creative agency of record for Australian Financial Review (AFR).

Reporting since 1951, AFR has been a key authority in coverage of business, finance, economic, investment and political news on both Australian and global affairs. As the media landscape continues to evolve, AFR is looking to the future with a renewed brand identity.

Howatson+Company have been brought on to assist AFR in refining its brand to reflect its position in today’s fast-moving landscape, whilst staying true to their 70-year legacy. The agency’s remit includes brand strategy and creative.

“It was clear to us from the first meet-and-greet that the team at Howatson+Company shared our passion for the Financial Review, and had a strong vision for how we can continue to grow into the future. We’re excited to partner with them as we embark on this next chapter and build on the AFR’s legacy for new audiences,” said Vera Straubinger, head of brand and acquisition at Nine.

“The AFR is one of the world’s premier news sources and to be trusted to further its influence is a very special task,” said Chris Howatson, CEO and founder of Howatson+Company.

The appointment is effective immediately.

