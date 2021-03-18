Australian Comms Group Bastion Collective Expands In US, Wins Clients KFC And Unispace
Bastion Collective, the largest independent communications group in Australia, continues its significant year-on-year growth since its expansion in the United States.
The independent agency group acquired market research agency Bastion db5 based in Los Angeles and New York in November of 2019, and more recently added website, mobile application development and digital marketing services to its PR and social media firm, Bastion Elevate with the acquisitions of Digital Brand Group and Cyndica Labs.
In the United States, Bastion Collective has recently won a slew of major new clients including KFC, OREMORE Automotive Group’s Ontario Auto Centre, Unispace and Phillips 66.
These significant client wins have driven the group to expand with four new senior hires over the past month. Of note, with over 18 years large agency experience and an emphasis in the automotive industry, Bastion welcomes James Wharton in his new role as General Manager of Bastion Elevate.
Wharton has previously held senior agency roles leading major integrated accounts across clients such as Porsche, Mazda, The North Face and Mattel.
Also joining the Bastion team in the US are new recruits including Danial Aparicio, Bastion db5 analyst; Olivia Riley, Bastion Elevate PR account manager; and Jessie Write, Bastion Elevate social media and client success manager.
Bastion Collective is led in America by former US Air Force Major, Dax Cornelius. Having flown in active combat and served as CEO of the US Air Forces premier west coast F-16 demonstration team, Cornelius ultimately led US Air Force branding initiatives, one of the highest-profile marketing, recruitment and retention programs in the country.
Bastion’s CEO in the United States, Dax Cornelius, commented, “we are thrilled to welcome James to the team as Bastion Collective’s client portfolio in the United States continues to grow. James brings a variety of strategic relationships to our PR, digital and social media offerings and will elevate Bastion’s capabilities and digital product sets for our clients.”
Global CEO, Jack Watts (pictured), added that there are opportunities for independents to expand outside of the Australian marketplace.
Watts said, “our vision is to create the new world agency model and build the largest independent agency in every market we operate in.”
“Having achieved that in Australia a couple of years ago, we have been rapidly expanding the business in the United States with the deliberate goal of building the largest independent agency on the West Coast of America. At the rate we’re going, we believe we will have achieved that by late 2022.”
Bastion Collective is currently in market in the USA with a number of live major agency acquisition opportunities to continue its significant North American growth.
Please login with linkedin to commentbastion
Latest News
Navigating Pandemic Paralysis
In this guest post, Dan Hojnik (main photo), head of strategy and planning at Involved Media, says marketers and agencies need to embrace change in this confusing COVID world, adding traditional strategy planning needs to change… In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the worst thing marketers can do is be paralysed into doing […]
ANZ Support Band Connects Olympic And Paralympic Athletes With Fans Back Home
A clever wearable connecting Kiwi fans who can’t travel and developed for the New Zealand athletes at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, is now being offered to Games fans globally in a remarkable example of the Olympic spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play. Called the ANZ Support Band, the wearable device uses Bluetooth […]
EternityX Australia Appoints Sabrina Chang as Senior Account Manager
EternityX announces new senior account manager. And it didn't even take that long either given the agency's name.
Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Tantrum Receives Highest Ever Number Of TV Complaints
Piers Morgan officially the UK's most complained about TV host. B&T's not sure if he's added it to his LinkedIn profile.
Phil Hammond, TV Data Specialist, Joins Adgile
TV data specialist Phil Hammond joins Adgile. Adds, despite all the MasterChef data, he can't get his soufflé to rise.
Suzuki Is The ‘Motorbike Of Cars’ In New Campaign Via Deloitte Digital
Want to see evidence of the consultancies treading on agencies' toes, then this is it. So best not be wearing thongs.
McDonald’s Signs Major Deal With Australian Professional Leagues To Grow Aussie Football
Macca's continues to hitch its marketing spend to sport. Its actual menu items less so.
Cummins&Partners Extends Adtech Partnership With Adobe
Cummins&Partners extends its partnership with Adobe. Seriously thinking of discontinuing its Fetch subscription.
AFL Stars Avoid Game Day Disaster In AAMI ‘Could’ve Been A Clanger’ Campaign Via Oglivy Melbourne
This new AAMI ad means just one thing - the AFL kicks off tonight! Or two things - more things to squabble about at B&T.
Female Japanese Motorbike Influencer Revealed To Be Middle-Aged Man
This either highlights the dangers of influencers or offers hot tips for anyone not getting any action on dating apps.
DDB’s Amanda Wheeler Joins Leo Burnett As New Chief Client Partner
The most important and primary role of any chief client partner is picking the least shittest wine at client lunches.
Xandr Launches ‘Xandr Curate’ For Multi-Seller Inventory
Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, has today announced the launch of Xandr Curate, a platform offering data-layered curated deals across premium multi-seller inventory in Xandr’s marketplace. Using this technology, data owners and publishers are combining powerful first-party assets in a premium environment to reach qualified inventory and audiences at scale. At the same time, supply […]
Taking Leadership And Showing Initiative Will Create Improved Diversity And Inclusion In The Tech Sector
Columnist calls for more diversity in the tech sector. Says there's too many Doctor Who fans with Red Bull addictions.
Former Apple Ambassador Justin Long Jumps Ship To PC In New Ads For Intel
Former Apple ambassador Justin Long jumps ship to front Intel Ads, as Tim Cook prepares to "release the monkeys".
“Things Are Flying!” Sorrell Predicting 20% Growth In 2021 Led By Tech & Healthcare Sectors
When Sir Martin speaks, the ad world listens. It's a completely different story when he yodels, however.
Buzzfeed Closes HuffPost Australia And HuffPost UK News Operation
In sad news, HuffPost Australia's shutdown. Arguably further proof young people only want to read about the Kardashians.
We Have A New B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award Front-Runner!
B&T's People's Choice vote is a marathon and not a sprint. Although we'd definitely welcome a discuss throw spin.
Sunshine Coast Aiming To Lure Drive Market With New Campaign
Queensland - beautiful one day, perfect the next! Except for Ipswich and Mt Isa which are shitholes.
This Man-Motorcycle Singing ‘Karma Chameleon’ Will Be The Coolest Insurance Ad You See All Day
You'll be singing along to this catchy insurance ad. Or a slightly embarrassing head bobble if you don't know the words.
How Google Dealt With ‘Bad’ Ads During COVID
Do you regard yourself as a digital native who makes really shit ads? Mark this report an essential read.
Soul Over Structure: Introducing The Humans Of Special Group
Special Group is undoubtedly the HOT agency of the moment! And rather photogenic too, as B&T's photo exposé confirms.
Wednesday TV Wrap: New Kitty Flanagan Premieres In Consistent Night Of Telly
The ABC's Wednesday night of comedy continues to prove a ratings winner. Let's just hope it doesn't give Rove any ideas.
Tourism Australia To Launch $12m Content Creation Initiative For Tourism Operators
Tourism Australia has announced a $12 million visual marketing package aimed at supporting tourism businesses across Australia. Aiming to support tourism operators in their recovery and to drive increased visitation by helping them to better market their experiences and attractions, the National Experience Content Initiative will provide new visual imagery for up to 1,800 tourism […]
Red Havas Announces Departure Of Brisbane Executive Director Yasmine Gray
Red Havas today announced the forthcoming departure of Red Havas Brisbane’s executive director, Yasmine Gray after more than six years at the helm of the agency’s Queensland office. Gray joined Red Havas in 2014 with the merger of her firm, Graymedia into the group. She leaves to head up one of Queensland’s most eminent architecture […]
Absolut Takes Mardi Gras To Regional Australia In New Campaign Via Initiative
If B&T needed yet another excuse to drink more vodka then this excellent LGBTQIA+ initiative is it.
A Cause for Collaboration: Can Audience Exchange Level The Publisher Playing Field?
With people’s internet usage on the rise and an increasing amount of competition for attention publishers need to open up, collaborate and give the audiences ways to discover content which are more in line with what they’ve been trained to use by other platforms, writes Stephaine Himoff [pictured], Global VP of Supply Partnership at Outbrain. […]
Connecting Plots Appoints Alexa Burchell and Bonnie Ledsam As New Senior Hires
Creative communications agency Connecting Plots has welcomed two new senior hires to the team. Alexa Burchell (pictured, right) joins as art director, while Bonnie Ledsam (pictured, left) takes on the role of senior integrated producer and studio manager. The appointments follow a significant period of growth for the independent agency. It also follows a string […]
B&T’s Changing The Ratio Events Are Back With ‘Belonging: It Starts With You’
2021's Changing The Ratio theme is 'Belonging: It Starts With You'. Which does sound a bit like a Mariah Carey song.
Seven Announces 2021 AFL Partners As Record Number Of Brands Get Involved
Seven announces a record number of partners for the 2021 AFL season. Still shitting serious bricks about the Olympics.
Podcasts, Programmatic And Potential: IAB’s 2021 State Of The Nation
This year’s IAB State of the Nation Audio Summit was the first in-person event held by the group since the 2020 summit. Held in the Australian Institute of Music, themes included the changing role of audio in the minds of advertisers. The core focus of the event was the IAB’s Audio Advertising State of The […]