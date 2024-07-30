Australian Avocados Calls On Corn Chip Industry To Create Stronger Chips, Via Thinkerbell

Today is National Avocado Day (which we’re certain you were just as excited about as we are, reader) and Thinkerbell, on behalf of Australian Avocados, has called on the corn chip industry to create chips worthy of the creamy guacamole that we all love.

Per Thinkerbell, “The structural integrity of corn chips has failed the Australian people.

“For too long, Aussies have had to deal with the common gripe of finding shards of salty chips layed chipwrecked in bowls of guacamole.

“But today on National Avocado Day, in a full page ad in The Daily Telegraph, Australian Avocados is imploring the corn chip industry to forge a stronger chip to bridge the gap between guac and mouth, and unite us around the common goal of salty-creamy, crispy-smooth satiation.

“Victoria​​​​ Zourkas, senior brand manager, Australian Avocados, said: ‘We’re calling on the corn chip industry to help make a stronger corn chip worthy of guacamole, made with delicious and creamy Australian avocados. It’s time they chip in. The avocado is now in their court.’

“In celebration of National Avocado Day, Australian Avocados partnered with Taco King and Al Pastor legend, Toby Wilson from Rico’s Tacos, to create the world’s first ‘corn chip safe’ guacamole. Australians nation-wide are being challenged to make the guacamole at home and see how much guac they can load onto their chip.

“Sesh Moodley, executive ceative tinker, Thinkerbell, said: ‘Guacamole and corn chips create a taste sensation, but far too many times my corn chip breaks under the weight of the guac, which is infuriating. We’re committed to fixing this national issue and we hope the chip industry hears our plea.’

“The corn chips industry hasn’t commented…yet.”

