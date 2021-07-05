Australia Post Debuts Space For Aboriginal Land Names On Parcels

Australis Post has chosen NAIDOC week to debut a new line of parcel packaging that have space for the traditional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander names of places in Australia.

According to ABC News, the new envelopes will feature a spot just above where you write down your address, where you can now include the traditional name of the place.

The new feature will also be included on express and standard satchels.

The change comes after Gomeroi woman Rachael McPhai petitioned the postal service to include this inclusive change.

McPhai started the petition on change.org that received over 25,000 signatures.

Where she also asked Australia Post, “to collate a comprehensive and accurate database of traditional place names, by consulting with Elders and First Nations knowledge holders on each Country.”

While Australia Post has yet to announce plans for a database system. The postal service has implemented half of McPhai’s request, now including space for traditional Indigenous names.

McPhai told ABC, “For every town, for every place in this country, we have an original name, and it’s important to use them as a celebration and to recognise the history and the connection of First People to country.”

According to News.com.au, Noongar man Chris Heelan and Australia Post’s national indigenous manager said: “We not only listened to Rachael but to the overwhelming feedback from thousands of Australians who supported this fantastic concept to recognise traditional country on their mail.”