Australia Nabs Silver Marketing, Bronze Digital Young Lions Trophies

There were two teams of Australian Young Lions trophy holders in Cannes this year.
Google’s Jenny Kim and Kiera Spencer picked up a silver in the marketers category.
The Braille Institute tasked the teams with repositioning the organisation and encouraging people with low vision to seek help from them.
Together, Kim an associate product marketing manager and Spencer, a brand marketing manager, created ‘Signal for Sight’.
Gold went to ‘Lines of Resistance’ created by Sedef Selcan Ozcan, a senior assistant brand manager, and Selda Ozturk, a senior brand manager, from Kenvue Turkey.
Meanwhile, Amy Morrison and Laura Murphy, a copywriter and art director team from M+C Saatchi, created ‘AirBnBee’ in the digital category, scooping them a bronze.
In the brief, Bee:wild asked teams to tap into their Gen Z experience to help make wild bees famous through education and collective action.
Gold went to ‘THE WILDEST PROFILE’ created by Subin Oh, an art director and Sunmi Park, a copywriter, both from Cheil Worldwide, in South Korea.
Other highlights included Turkey winning its first-ever gold and Guatemala got its first-ever trophy, which also happened to be a gold, for a quite remarkable film promoting ovarian cancer awareness.
The full list of trophy winners is as follows:
Design:
The Young Lions Design competition focuses on creating effective, refined and attractive brand identity. This year’s brief was set by Museum of Art and Photography India (MAP). MAP challenged Young Lions to create a visual identity that disrupts the perception that comics are a Western, child-centric medium for their upcoming exhibition.
Gold
IN Frame
Jesse Shaw, Senior Motion Designer, Rethink, Canada
Zoë Boudreau, Associate Creative Director, Rethink, Canada
Silver
Expression Timeline
Daniel Grigorian, Motion Designer, Holy Motors, Georgia
Nino Kavelashvili, Designer, Holy Motors, Georgia
Bronze
Keep Calm and Frame the Scroll
Mariia Demianiuk, Brand & Motion Designer, Redkroft, Poland
Marta Goździewicz, Brand Designer, Redkroft, Poland
Digital, sponsored by EY:
The Young Lions Digital competition focuses on building a digital-led campaign that uses both the platform and the technology behind it. Bee:wild asked teams to tap into their Gen Z experience to help make wild bees famous through education and collective action.
Gold
THE WILDEST PROFILE
Subin Oh, Art Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea
Sunmi Park, Copywriter, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea
Silver
Running Wild
Jakob August Andresen, Creative / Copywriter, Anorak NoA, Norway
Svein Werner Lyngmyr, Creative / Designer, Anorak NoA, Norway
Bronze
AirBnBee
Amy Morrison, Copywriter, M+C Saatchi, Australia
Laura Murphy, Art Director, M+C Saatchi, Australia
Film:
The Young Lions Film competition challenges teams to create an engaging 60-second film ad in 48 hours. This year, Ovarian Cancer Action asked competitors to craft a powerful, uplifting film for World Ovarian Cancer Day (8 May 2026).
Gold
Victoria has a Secret
Ana Paula Escobar Farrington, Creative Director, El Taier DDB, Guatemala
Diego Leonel Apen Díaz, Art Director, El Taier DDB, Guatemala
Silver
Two Centuries Too Long
Paula Andropoulus, Writer, TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris JHB, South Africa
Khomotso Makoto, Art Director, TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris JHB, South Africa
Bronze
FROM UNDERSEEN TO UNDERSTOOD
Beatriz Roque, Creative Art Director, BBDO Portugal
João Bronze, Creative Copywriter, BBDO Portugal
Media:
The Young Lions Media competition focuses on how young professionals use strategic thinking and innovative approaches to engage audiences and encourage positive change. This year’s brief was delivered by Ovarian Cancer Action, which asked competitors to develop a globally scalable media idea that brings Ovarian Cancer to the mainstream.
Gold
Hidden in plain sight
Angelika Marcinkeviciute, Programmatic Specialist, GROUPM NORWAY AS, Norway
Maja Skaug Wirum, Programmatic Specialist, GROUPM NORWAY AS, Norway
Silver
Below the Belt
Dana Nathanson, Associate Director, Strategy, Initiative, United States
Morgan McAlister, Director, Strategy, Initiative, United States
Bronze
To Be Cracked
Samuel David-Durocher, Business Intelligence Analyst, Cossette Media, Canada
Tristan Bonnot-Parent, Product Development Supervisor, Cossette Media, Canada
Marketers:
Focusing on the foundation of creative work that engages its audience, the Young Lions Marketers competition centres on harnessing the power of their brand to support a recognised organisation. The Braille Institute asked teams to reposition their organisation, encouraging people with low vision to seek help from them.
Gold
Lines of Resistance
Sedef Selcan Ozcan, Senior Assistant Brand Manager, Kenvue, Turkey
Selda Ozturk, Senior Brand Manager, Kenvue, Turkey
Silver
Signal For Sight
Jenny Kim, Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google, Australia
Keira Spencer, Brand Marketing Manager, Google, Australia
Bronze
The better you see it, the more you taste it.
Bruna Roca García, Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz, Spain
Nahomi Vargas, Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz, Spain
PR:
The Young Lions PR competition asks its entrants to create an innovative PR strategy. The PR brief was supplied by Bee:wild. Teams were tasked with developing a strategy that encourages city mayors to turn cities into pollinator hubs through the reframing of rewilding and leveraging of competition.
Gold
The Silent B
Raneem Saleh, Account Director, Burson, MENA
Youssef Yammine, Associate Creative Director, MENA
Silver
CONSTRUCTION WORKER BEES
Louis Govindin, Art Director, Weber Shandwick Paris, France
Remi Vincent, Art Director, Weber Shandwick Paris, France
Bronze
Build the Buzz
Adam Rektor Polánek, PR Consultant, Hero and Outlaw, Czech Republic
Jakub Wija, PR Consultant, Hero and Outlaw, Czech Republic
Print:
The Young Lions Print competition challenges young creatives to produce a stand-out, captivating and unique print ad. This year’s brief was provided by Bee:wild and challenged competitors to promote collective purpose and action in efforts to rewild spaces and encourage the return of all bees to ecosystems.
Gold
The world needs more time
Carlos Arturo Orjuela Torres, Creative Director, Sancho BBDO, Colombia
Nicolás Castro Barrios, Creative Senior Copywriter, Sancho BBDO, Colombia
Silver
You Should Be Scared Too
Ana Sofía Valdez Blanco, Art Director, GUT MEXICO
Fátima Alejandra Quiroz Alderete, Art Director, GUT MEXICO
Bronze
Forbees
Kiki Knoops, Junior Creative, DDB Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Yascha Puts, Junior Creative, DDB Amsterdam, the Netherlands