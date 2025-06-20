Australia Nabs Silver Marketing, Bronze Digital Young Lions Trophies

There were two teams of Australian Young Lions trophy holders in Cannes this year.

Google’s Jenny Kim and Kiera Spencer picked up a silver in the marketers category.

The Braille Institute tasked the teams with repositioning the organisation and encouraging people with low vision to seek help from them.

Together, Kim an associate product marketing manager and Spencer, a brand marketing manager, created ‘Signal for Sight’.

Gold went to ‘Lines of Resistance’ created by Sedef Selcan Ozcan, a senior assistant brand manager, and Selda Ozturk, a senior brand manager, from Kenvue Turkey.

Meanwhile, Amy Morrison and Laura Murphy, a copywriter and art director team from M+C Saatchi, created ‘AirBnBee’ in the digital category, scooping them a bronze.

Gold went to ‘THE WILDEST PROFILE’ created by Subin Oh, an art director and Sunmi Park, a copywriter, both from Cheil Worldwide, in South Korea.

Other highlights included Turkey winning its first-ever gold and Guatemala got its first-ever trophy, which also happened to be a gold, for a quite remarkable film promoting ovarian cancer awareness.

The full list of trophy winners is as follows:

Design:

The Young Lions Design competition focuses on creating effective, refined and attractive brand identity. This year’s brief was set by Museum of Art and Photography India (MAP). MAP challenged Young Lions to create a visual identity that disrupts the perception that comics are a Western, child-centric medium for their upcoming exhibition.

Gold

IN Frame

Jesse Shaw, Senior Motion Designer, Rethink, Canada

Zoë Boudreau, Associate Creative Director, Rethink, Canada

Silver

Expression Timeline

Daniel Grigorian, Motion Designer, Holy Motors, Georgia

Nino Kavelashvili, Designer, Holy Motors, Georgia

Bronze

Keep Calm and Frame the Scroll

Mariia Demianiuk, Brand & Motion Designer, Redkroft, Poland

Marta Goździewicz, Brand Designer, Redkroft, Poland

Digital, sponsored by EY:

Gold

THE WILDEST PROFILE

Subin Oh, Art Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

Sunmi Park, Copywriter, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

Silver

Running Wild

Jakob August Andresen, Creative / Copywriter, Anorak NoA, Norway

Svein Werner Lyngmyr, Creative / Designer, Anorak NoA, Norway

Bronze

AirBnBee

Amy Morrison, Copywriter, M+C Saatchi, Australia

Laura Murphy, Art Director, M+C Saatchi, Australia

Film:

The Young Lions Film competition challenges teams to create an engaging 60-second film ad in 48 hours. This year, Ovarian Cancer Action asked competitors to craft a powerful, uplifting film for World Ovarian Cancer Day (8 May 2026).

Gold

Victoria has a Secret

Ana Paula Escobar Farrington, Creative Director, El Taier DDB, Guatemala

Diego Leonel Apen Díaz, Art Director, El Taier DDB, Guatemala

Silver

Two Centuries Too Long

Paula Andropoulus, Writer, TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris JHB, South Africa

Khomotso Makoto, Art Director, TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris JHB, South Africa

Bronze

FROM UNDERSEEN TO UNDERSTOOD

Beatriz Roque, Creative Art Director, BBDO Portugal

João Bronze, Creative Copywriter, BBDO Portugal

Media:

The Young Lions Media competition focuses on how young professionals use strategic thinking and innovative approaches to engage audiences and encourage positive change. This year’s brief was delivered by Ovarian Cancer Action, which asked competitors to develop a globally scalable media idea that brings Ovarian Cancer to the mainstream.

Gold

Hidden in plain sight

Angelika Marcinkeviciute, Programmatic Specialist, GROUPM NORWAY AS, Norway

Maja Skaug Wirum, Programmatic Specialist, GROUPM NORWAY AS, Norway

Silver

Below the Belt

Dana Nathanson, Associate Director, Strategy, Initiative, United States

Morgan McAlister, Director, Strategy, Initiative, United States

Bronze

To Be Cracked

Samuel David-Durocher, Business Intelligence Analyst, Cossette Media, Canada

Tristan Bonnot-Parent, Product Development Supervisor, Cossette Media, Canada

Marketers:

Focusing on the foundation of creative work that engages its audience, the Young Lions Marketers competition centres on harnessing the power of their brand to support a recognised organisation. The Braille Institute asked teams to reposition their organisation, encouraging people with low vision to seek help from them.

Gold

Lines of Resistance

Sedef Selcan Ozcan, Senior Assistant Brand Manager, Kenvue, Turkey

Selda Ozturk, Senior Brand Manager, Kenvue, Turkey

Silver

Signal For Sight

Jenny Kim, Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google, Australia

Keira Spencer, Brand Marketing Manager, Google, Australia

Bronze

The better you see it, the more you taste it.

Bruna Roca García, Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz, Spain

Nahomi Vargas, Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz, Spain

PR:

The Young Lions PR competition asks its entrants to create an innovative PR strategy. The PR brief was supplied by Bee:wild. Teams were tasked with developing a strategy that encourages city mayors to turn cities into pollinator hubs through the reframing of rewilding and leveraging of competition.

Gold

The Silent B

Raneem Saleh, Account Director, Burson, MENA

Youssef Yammine, Associate Creative Director, MENA

Silver

CONSTRUCTION WORKER BEES

Louis Govindin, Art Director, Weber Shandwick Paris, France

Remi Vincent, Art Director, Weber Shandwick Paris, France

Bronze

Build the Buzz

Adam Rektor Polánek, PR Consultant, Hero and Outlaw, Czech Republic

Jakub Wija, PR Consultant, Hero and Outlaw, Czech Republic

Print:

The Young Lions Print competition challenges young creatives to produce a stand-out, captivating and unique print ad. This year’s brief was provided by Bee:wild and challenged competitors to promote collective purpose and action in efforts to rewild spaces and encourage the return of all bees to ecosystems.

Gold

The world needs more time

Carlos Arturo Orjuela Torres, Creative Director, Sancho BBDO, Colombia

Nicolás Castro Barrios, Creative Senior Copywriter, Sancho BBDO, Colombia

Silver

You Should Be Scared Too

Ana Sofía Valdez Blanco, Art Director, GUT MEXICO

Fátima Alejandra Quiroz Alderete, Art Director, GUT MEXICO

Bronze

Forbees

Kiki Knoops, Junior Creative, DDB Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Yascha Puts, Junior Creative, DDB Amsterdam, the Netherlands