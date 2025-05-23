Australia Nabs Four Graphite Pencils At D&AD Awards

Australian agencies and companies have earned four graphite pencils at the D&AD Awards overnight.

Melbourne Based design studio Other Matter notched a graphite pencil for its Non-Vinyl Signage Film used by Aesop.

It’s a sustainable replacement for conventional PVC signage films. Made from a proprietary patent-pending algae-based polymer, it adheres to smooth surfaces like glass without adhesive, allowing for clean removal and reuse. It is non-toxic, non-petrochemical, and designed for a circular lifecycle.

Sydney-based design studio Universal Favourite picked up a graphite for its work reimagining The Dinner Ladies brand identity. It developed a voice for the frozen meals service “that reflected the caring, confident and charmingly rebellious nature of its founders”.

Meanwhile, Who Gives A Crap earned a graphite for its ‘Gnome on the Throne’ limited edition toilet roll. The product also donated half its profits to help build toilets around the globe.

Production company Revolver earned a graphite for its editing and direction work on the Paris Paralympics 2024 ‘Considering What?’ campaign.

There were also 22 wood pencils handed out for Australian work.

Telstra’s Better on a Better Network won two wood pencils for Revolver, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and +61.

Evi-O.Studio won a wood pencil for its book design work for the ‘Cao Fei: My City is Yours’ exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW.

‘Time to Live’ for the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, by the Ministry for the Communication & the Arts, won two wood pencils for creative use of budget in experiential and health and wellbeing.

It’s Friday’s viral success ‘Hey Drake, This You?’ for Sydney Water won wood pencils for reactive response PR and tactical digital marketing.

TBWA\Melbourne’s ‘Welcome to Melbourne’ for Specsavers picked up a press and outdoor wood pencil.

Howatson+Company Sydney won a wood for its Type Design & Lettering for triple j’s ‘Rejenerated’ campaign.

Never Sit Still won a wood pencil in the motion design animation category for the opening titles of Australian motion design conference Node Fest.

The 36 Months campaign won a wood pencil for in the impact category for Finch and Supermassive.

Clemenger BBDO won two wood pencils in packaging design and creator content for its work launching the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Ogilvy ANZ and The Glue Society won a wood pencil for their work on ‘The Spot’ for Bristol Myers Squibb and La Roche-Posay.

Foreign Friends wine won a wood pencil for its packaging. Similarly, Jinding whiskey won a wood for its use of dolerite as a bottle top, created by Denomination.

Meanwhile the ‘Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes’ campaign for the NZ Herpes Foundation, won three woods for ED., FINCH and Motion Sickness across the Writing for Design, Advertising and Entertainment categories.

There were three black pencils, the highest award, dished out to W Conran Design for its Paris Olympics Graphic Design work, Iconoclast LA for its work on the music video for A$AP Rocky’s Tailor Swif and to FCB New York for its digital design work for Spotify.