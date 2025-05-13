Australia Looking To Go Back-To-Back In ICC World Test Championships: SEN Announces WTC Final & West Indies Tour Broadcast

Sports Entertainment Network’s (SEN) have announced it will be broadcasting the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, as well as the upcoming Australian Men’s Test tour of the West Indies.

SEN’s broadcast of both the WTC Final and the Test tour of the West Indies will be presented thanks to its major cricket partner, Henley Homes, with the support also of Tyrepower and imar insurance.

SEN will be broadcasting live from the famed Lord’s cricket ground as Australia takes on South Africa in the ICC’s showpiece Test cricket event from June 11 to 15.

Adam Collins and Damien Fleming will lead SEN’s commentary team on the ground from Lord’s, and will be joined by Bharat Sundaresan, Jeremy Coney and Daniel Norcross.

The WTC broadcast will continue SEN’s impressive run in broadcasting Australian men’s Test cricket, with the WTC Final marking the 49th consecutive Test featuring the Australian men that has been broadcast live across the SEN network.

SEN is also thrilled to announce that their commentary team will be travelling to the West Indies to cover Australia’s three Tests in the Caribbean, running from June 26 through to July 17.

Collins and Sundaresan will lead the team in the commentary box, with the remaining members of the line-up to be announced shortly.

SEN has also announced that cricket program, ‘The New Ball’, will be returning to the airwaves, delivering all the cricket ‘good oil’ thanks to Cobram Estate. ‘The New Ball’ will be returning ahead of each day’s play of the WTC Final, as well as throughout Australia’s West Indies Test tour.

The northern hemisphere’s summer of cricket comes ahead of what will be a blockbuster Australian summer of cricket in 2025/26, featuring another much-anticipated Men’s Ashes series.

“Our dedication to bringing the best of international cricket to fans is unwavering. Broadcasting the WTC Final and the Australian Men’s Test tour of the West Indies underscores our commitment to making cricket accessible and engaging for everyone”, Craig Hutchison, CEO, SEN.

“We are thrilled to continue this journey and look forward to an exciting summer of cricket in both the northern and southern hemispheres.”