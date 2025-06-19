Australia Lagging Behind: U.S., Spain, & The UK Hold The Top Spots For Pride Readership On The Taboola network

Pride 2025, has been running for the month of June and is still is full swing – from global parades and brand campaigns to pro-Pride musical artists, it’s peak celebration time. There was even pre-Pride hype leading up to Pride Month.

Taboola has compiled a snapshot of trending brands with Pride campaigns, the women driving LGBTQ+ music, and Pride interest worldwide. The analysis accounts for hundreds of millions of views by readers of news articles on the global Taboola publisher network.

Top Pride Brands By Readership

Levi’s and Converse lead the pack of Pride brand campaigns. Both clothing brands traditionally release Pride-focused campaigns, which include on-theme merchandise and charity involvement. This year, Levi’s and Converse saw its campaigns’ most significant readership gains.

Levi’s announced ‘Meet You In The Park,’ its 2025 Pride collection and campaign dedicated to togetherness and the importance of safe spaces for all LGBTQIA+ people. As part of the collection, the denim brand is making an annual donation of US $100,000 (AUD $150,000) to Outright International, a global organisation working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people worldwide. Readership on the Taboola network rose 4,143 per cent following the launch.

Converse launched its ‘Proud To Be’ collection, which blends the rainbow colours of the Pride flag with flames and animal prints on a range of footwear silhouettes. According to its website, through annual grants, Converse has pledged and donated nearly US $3.4 million (AUD $5.4 million) to local, national, and international organisations since its annual Pride campaign and collection launched in 2015. After the collection launched, Converse’s readership jumped 348 per cent.

Trending Female Musicians Who Support and Power the LGBTQ+ Community

Music is one of the most powerful ways to bring people together, and during Pride month, it’s one of the most popular ways to celebrate inclusivity.

In particular, 2025 is a landmark year for women running the LGBTQ+ music charts. Chappell Roan and Doechii made major waves at the Grammys, Lady Gaga came back into the spotlight, and Billie Eilish remains a cultural powerhouse. Who’s running the show? That’s Cynthia Erivo, who is inching closer to EGOT glory—all she needs is an Oscar. She’s already #1 by Taboola readership pageviews.

What started gaining serious traction in 2024 has become a full-blown movement. These artists aren’t just making hits – they’re shaping the future. From influencing what we wear to driving, how we talk about art and identity, they’re at the forefront of a new era—all about bold sound, personal storytelling, and cultural impact.

Top Worldwide Pride Readership Interest

Pride celebrations are heating up around the world, but the U.S., Spain, and the UK hold the top three spots for Pride readership on the Taboola network.

In the U.S., New York City Pride stands as the largest, drawing millions to honour the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Madrid Pride (Orgullo Madrid) is Europe’s biggest, turning Spain’s capital into a vibrant, city-wide party every July. Across the UK, London Pride takes the crown with a massive parade through iconic streets and events across the city. These flagship celebrations aren’t just about visibility – they’re cultural touchstones driving global conversations on identity, equality, and joy.

Tips For Advertisers & Publishers

To capitalise on Pride, advertisers should recognise that Pride celebrations globally run past June and into July and August in some locations, so they should consider extending its campaigns to stay relevant for upcoming celebrations. With the U.S., Spain, and the UK being the countries with the most Pride readership, advertisers reaching audiences in those countries should prioritise Pride campaigns.

In addition to covering the various Pride brand campaigns, events in pop culture, and parades, publishers should consider post-Pride stories to capture and celebrate all of the highlights.

Pride 2025 is bursting with energy, and Taboola’s readership data shows where the spotlight shines. From breakout brand campaigns and the artists shaping today’s queer culture to the countries showing the most Pride buzz online, audience interest reveals what’s resonating most.

These trends aren’t just headlines—they’re signals of a global community celebrating, evolving, and being seen like never before.