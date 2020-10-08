Australia Gets A Guernsey In 2020’s Top 10 Travel Photos

Australia Gets A Guernsey In 2020's Top 10 Travel Photos
The Independent Photographer, a global network of photographers, travellers and art buffs, has announced its annual 10 winners of its Travel Photographer contest with a uniquely Australian image among the finalists.

The winning photos, according to the organisers “communicate the life of a place in all its splendor, whatever the subject from street, portrait, landscape or documentary”.

A photograph of early-morning surfers at Sydney’s Bronte Beach coming fifth in this year’s competition.

The Independent Photographer commented: “We are on the lookout for the new wave of talent. For the past four years, we have created a platform that elevates this mission by functioning both as an online magazine and a monthly photography award.”

Here’s the top 10 images, with number one taking the $US1000 first prize.

Kushti wrestlers at sunset, India, shot by Sandra Morante

Passengers in the Bangla Rai in Bangladesh, shot by Sujon Adhikary

Haldi Festival, India, shot by Donell Gumiran

Journey of the Monks, Mandalay, Myanmar, shot by Alex Zyuzhov

Surfers awaiting the next wave in Bronte, Sydney, shot by Alexander Smiley

Folk Song, Kyoto, Japan, shot by Danielle Esposito

Street Vendor, Comoros Islands, shot by Djamil Kemal

Herder At Lake Tuz, Turkey, shot by F. Dilek Uyar

Saltburn Pier, Yorkshire UK, shot by Frank Lassak

Mondori Camaraderie, Khartoum cattle camp, South Sudan, shot by Trevor Cole

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

