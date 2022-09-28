Aussie Undies Brand UNIT Channels Slightly Sexist Beer Ads From The 70s In New Work

Australian action sports lifestyle and workwear brand UNIT has released a new campaign for its bamboo underwear range, with a light-hearted storyline heroing a chainsaw-wielding larrikin as its main character.

The ‘Undie Envy’ campaign features a pair of neighbours going about their gardening – sporting only a pair of underwear – and highlights the features of the bamboo fabric versus the standard issue stockers typically stocked on department store shelves.

Sporting an impressive mullet (and a pair of UNIT’s best-selling fluro Command sunglasses), the main character is depicted effortlessly and precisely pruning a hedge plant with a chainsaw while his neighbour – suffering with chafe and fabric ride-up – watches on with envy.

The grass really is greener on the other side in this campaign, a fresh new direction for the brand which is shaping its future direction around products its customer can wear on weekdays as well as the lifestyle, casual wear and riding gear they already own.