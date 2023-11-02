Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Fake reviews are costing the travel industry and travellers $152 billion annually.

In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world-first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the world’s leading creators, acting as travel guides for the cities they love. The free website and mobile application called Exceptional ALIEN then package these recommendations into engaging content and multimedia ‘Travel Playbooks’ that the audience can save, share and use easily bookable links. At a time when the cost of travel remains 50 per cent higher for Australians than pre-pandemic levels, co-founders Michael Canning and Justin Drape emphasise you simply cannot afford to have a bad travel experience in 2023.

To help the travel moguls fight the onslaught of AI-generated fake reviews now flooding online thanks to the rapid adoption of Chat GPT, Exceptional ALIEN has initiated a Birchal Equity Crowdfunding campaign to grow its platform technology and rapidly expand and recruit a global community of trusted creators to its platform. These exceptional talents are sourced from industries as diverse as entertainment, music, sport, technology, fashion, design, entrepreneurial ventures, architecture, the arts, performance, science and more. And after striking a deal with mega booking website Skyscanner to provide curated content for its 100 million monthly users, the website is expected to explode in popularity.

“The sheer magnitude of fake reviews in the travel industry is staggering, with an estimated $152 billion directly impacted on global online spending,” said Canning. “Travel Playbooks represents a paradigm shift in travel planning with recommendations you can trust, and love. Travellers have lost confidence in today’s travel media, with 85 per cent now believing the reviews they read online are ‘sometimes or often fake’. It has been reported that travellers will visit as many as 38 different touch points on their journey to search, plan, and book travel. We think this is a problem that needs to be fixed. This year, TripAdvisor has already removed more than 20,000 reviews across more than 15,000 properties in 159 countries”

Exceptional Alien’s Travel Playbooks are like a “Spotify for travel”. When travelling, people ask trusted friends to share their experiences and recommendations. Exceptional ALIEN shares these recommendations at scale from the lens of exceptional creators. “We interview inspirational people about places they love and share their insights which you can learn from and follow,” said Drape. “A Travel Playbook is a personal play-by-play curation of recommendations from inspiring talents around the globe. They don’t have to be household names, but they are all exceptional creatives at the top of their field, and they all love to travel and unearth experiences that enrich their lives”.

Notable Australians already featured on the Exceptional ALIEN platform include Mick Fanning (surfing), Collette Dinnigan (Fashion Designer), Flight Facilities (electronic music artists), Maurice Terzini (Bondi Icebergs restauranteur), Ako Kondo (Principal Artist, Australian Ballet), Sat Vanska (Principal Violin, Australian Chamber Orchestra), and Rafael Bonachela (Artistic Director, Sydney Dance Company). Internationally there is Karen Walker (Fashion Designer), Ny Oh (Guitarist in Harry Styles band), Uncle Waffles (International DJ), Safa Sahin (Footwear designer Bottega Veneta), Paola Antonelli (Senior Curator of MoMA New York) and many more [see appendix for more detailed list].

“With Australian international air fares skyrocketing by over 50 per cent above pre-pandemic rates, it’s clear you cannot afford a sub-standard travel itinerary. The statistics don’t lie: the average return economy international fare from Australia has surged to $1,827, a staggering 46 per cent increase compared to 2022 and a whopping 63 per cent higher than pre-pandemic fares in 2019”.

Exceptional ALIEN has recently secured a significant partnership with Skyscanner, a global giant in the travel market used by over 100 million people per month. This collaboration will provide travellers with a one-stop destination for authentic and culturally connected travel inspiration paired with seamless booking options. Skyscanner’s extensive reach stands as an example of a new partnership that positions Exceptional ALIEN for exponential growth in the travel industry. Instead of attempting to gather authentic and trusted sources and booking options, it is all accessible for travellers in one place and experience.

As a travel platform powered by community, Exceptional ALIEN has initiated a Birchal Equity Crowdfunding campaign to fund its rapid expansion of platform and new markets. The travel industry is projected to reach over 9 trillion by 2030 – presenting an exciting investment opportunity with a size of prize for investors that is almost unrivalled.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
  • Advertising

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith  A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.  Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • Advertising

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Teads and Scope 3 found that one million impressions equated to one ton of CO2 emissions – or the equivalent of a one-way flight between Paris and New York. After the 2019 bushfires, Rémi Lafon, Teads ANZ managing director, found himself struggling with the realisation that the things we had been warned about for so […]

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime
  • Advertising

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is getting Canadians back in the gift-giving spirit this holiday season, enlisting WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and TV personality Lilly Singh in its new ‘Giftmania’ campaign via brand experience agency Akcelo. The campaign, which launched throughout Canada on November 1, cleverly gamifies Amazon Prime’s Gift List feature, encouraging Prime […]

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!
  • Media

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!

The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe is on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the most-loved creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments from 2023. The TikTok Awards will also be streamed LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT, and available to stream on BINGE from Sunday 10 December […]

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse
  • Marketing

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse

Grade and Storyblok partnership enables Compass to effectively deliver valuable content and impactful digital campaigns, leading to a 7.5x increase in new users along with an over 8x increase in sessions. Grade, a digital product and venture studio, is proud to announce the successful transformation of Compass, the Australian national elder abuse knowledge hub, which […]

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport
  • Advertising

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport

The AFL has today entered a 10-year strategic partnership with global sports and entertainment leader TGI Sport. The AFL and TGI will deliver fans a brand new at-match experience via new and innovative LED signage, digital screen and fan engagement offerings at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium. The strategic partnership allows the AFL to […]

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition
  • Marketing

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition

Baskin-Robbins Australia has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in marketing and digital innovation with a series of prestigious awards. The latest accolade comes from the QSR Media Awards 2023, where the brand secured the Best Digital Initiative award for its “Enter The Flavour-Verse” digital experience, a collaboration with Sony Pictures to launch Across the Spider-Verse Part I. This marks […]