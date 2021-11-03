Aussie Streaming Numbers Soar, With Netflix Number One & Disney+ The Real Mover

Australians streamed 20 billion minutes of premium online video from January to September 2021, according to a report from Media Partners Asia (MPA) measuring the Australian streaming economy.

SVOD platforms drove 70 per cent of premium video streaming, while BVODs took 30 per cent. The report, titled Australia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics, leverages MPA’s proprietary AMPD Research Platform to measure and analyse streaming media consumption across key VOD services on iOS and Android mobile and PC devices.

The report indicates that SVOD subscriptions reached 19.4 million at end-September 2021. Netflix retains its number one position with 33 per cent share of subs and a strong lead in consumption share. Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ compete for second place with 15 per cent share of subscribers each. Disney+ outperforms Amazon in consumption share, benefiting from the introduction of Star general entertainment content this year.

Commenting on the report’s findings, MPA Executive Director Vivek Couto said: “Australia’s subscription streaming market is maturing at 60 per cent household penetration. New entrants will need to win market share from incumbents and consider freemium models with strong local partnerships. The importance of sports continues to grow with four major players led by Foxtel’s Kayo competing for subscribers and audience loyalty. The overall sports segment accounted for almost 15 per cent of the total SVOD customer base at end-Sept. 2021.”