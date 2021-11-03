Aussie Streaming Numbers Soar, With Netflix Number One & Disney+ The Real Mover
Australians streamed 20 billion minutes of premium online video from January to September 2021, according to a report from Media Partners Asia (MPA) measuring the Australian streaming economy.
SVOD platforms drove 70 per cent of premium video streaming, while BVODs took 30 per cent. The report, titled Australia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics, leverages MPA’s proprietary AMPD Research Platform to measure and analyse streaming media consumption across key VOD services on iOS and Android mobile and PC devices.
The report indicates that SVOD subscriptions reached 19.4 million at end-September 2021. Netflix retains its number one position with 33 per cent share of subs and a strong lead in consumption share. Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ compete for second place with 15 per cent share of subscribers each. Disney+ outperforms Amazon in consumption share, benefiting from the introduction of Star general entertainment content this year.
Commenting on the report’s findings, MPA Executive Director Vivek Couto said: “Australia’s subscription streaming market is maturing at 60 per cent household penetration. New entrants will need to win market share from incumbents and consider freemium models with strong local partnerships. The importance of sports continues to grow with four major players led by Foxtel’s Kayo competing for subscribers and audience loyalty. The overall sports segment accounted for almost 15 per cent of the total SVOD customer base at end-Sept. 2021.”
Australia had 19.4 million SVOD subscriptions at end-Q3 2021, representing 60 per cent household penetration based on an average number of 3.5 SVOD services subscribed per household. The market is maturing.
• Netflix commands a third of all SVOD subscriptions and 38 per cent of SVOD consumption. A deep library of US original and acquired English language comedy and drama series is a key draw for Australians.
• Disney+ captures 15 per cent of SVOD subs and 16 per cent of SVOD category consumption. The launch of the Star tile in February has boosted Disney’s consumer proposition with the introduction of GE series and movies from Fox, ABC and others.
• Amazon Prime Video is growing rapidly with 15 per cent share of the SVOD base though under- indexing on consumption. Subscriptions are linked to Amazon’s free shipping service. Prime’s library of acquired US and UK dramas, procedural series and movies drive consumption.
• Nine Entertainment’s local GE & sports SVOD service Stan has 13 per cent of SVOD subs and 18 per cent of category consumption. Stan maintains important output deals with ViacomCBS and NBCU while original content is a key differentiator. Stan Sport has exclusive rights to the Champions League and Rugby Championship. Some 15 per cent of Stan subs have taken up Stan Sport, which is offered as a $10 add-on.
• Foxtel’s OTT services (Kayo, Binge and Foxtel Now) have grown rapidly for a 11 per cent SVOD subs share. Kayo’s SVOD base reached 1.2 mil. at end-Sept and the platform is Australia’s largest sports SVOD platform with streaming rights to 50 sports and 13 live channels. Prominent rights include the NRL and AFL. Binge has output deals with NBCU and HBO. HBO titles are a key draw. Kayo and Binge capture nine per cent of SVOD streaming minutes.
Latest News
Fiftyfive5 Makes 33 Hires And Goes Global For Talent Search
Australia’s leading independent insight consultancy continues its growth trajectory with 33 new hires since July across Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore.
BWS Unveils Summer Campaign Via M&C Saatchi
Aussies love summer but never more so than after two years of being cooped up, inside and alone. So BWS decided to do something a little different this silly season and invite our consumers to have some fun with our brand. Introducing the Big Wonderful Summer, a cheeky new brand campaign that plays with the […]
FIFA’s New Indigenous-Inspired Logo For The Australia & New Zealand Women’s World Cup Revealed
Organisers thankfully go boomerang and kangaroo-free as logo for the 2023 Women's World Cup is revealed.
Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To “Celebrate Australia” In Heartwarming Campaign Via Lionize
The team at Nescafé Blend 43 has partnered with Rotary Australia to launch its brand-new campaign, “Celebrate Australia” via lionize. The campaign is designed to support the community spirit of six much loved Aussie towns. The six regional towns of Mallacoota, Broken Hill, Toowoomba, Busselton, Willunga and Strahan have been handpicked by Nestlé Professional to […]
HypeAuditor Finds That Influencer Marketing Wasn’t Impacted By Lockdowns
In top news for the sale of dodgy fake tans, teeth whitener & cheap lipstick, lockdown's had no impact on influencers.
Pinterest Launches Biggest Ever Aussie Media Campaign
Pinterest is spotlighting Australia as one of their largest markets by investing in their biggest advertising campaign of all time. The campaign in collaboration with Stink Studios, coined Find What You Actually Love: Pinterest Shopping, highlights the unique power of Pinterest as a shopping destination. The campaign was created following research that 89 per cent […]
Joe Rogan Roasted Online After Mistaking A Gruen Skit For “Propaganda”
Anti-vaxxers still spreading their conspiracy theories online. Yet, a nice change from flat earthers & alien abductees.
Hotwire Expands Leadership Team, Nabbing Samsung’s Nick Healy For Client Services Role
Samsung's Nick Healy can finally get himself an Apple phone after making the move across to Hotwire PR.
Danone Set To Provide 120,000 Meals To Aussies In Need Via Partnership With Foodbank
Danone the leading global food and beverage company and parent company of Two Good Yoghurt, has donated $60,000 to Foodbank Australia following the brand’s successful “Eat Good, Do Good” campaign, which supports access to good food for Aussies in need. The partnership with Foodbank is aligned with Danone’s mission to bring health through food to […]
Democratic, Egalitarian & Inclusive: YouTube’s Role In Defining Australia And New Zealand’s Culture
Not jumped on the whole YouTube bandwagon yet? Well, put away the chimney sweep and cheese fondue and read on here.
Rock Posters Delivers A Greener, Sustainable Street Poster
Rock Posters, Australia’s most established street poster company with the largest national network, has become the market leader in sustainable outdoor advertising by offering its clients the option to print on a greener, more sustainable paper source
Tuesday TV Wrap: Melbourne Cup Canters To The Tune Of 1.2 Million Viewers
The Cup may no longer be the 'race that stops the nation', but it's still providing the hangover that stops the nation.
The Hit Network Set To Make Aussie Radio History With A Million Dollars Up For Grabs
Who wouldn't want to win a million bucks to buy a one-bedroom unit in a constructionally unstable block in outer Sydney?
Viewers Left Dumbfounded As Dating Show Contestants Eliminated Via A Trap Door
Ever wanted the ground to rise up & swallow a conniving ex? Revisit the oppressed memories with this oddball program.
Netflix Officially Launches Gaming Offering – But Only For Android
Netflix unveils gaming move with a sharp increase in people walking into power poles & falling down manholes expected.
New Study Says Cash Is King For 36% Of Aussies This Christmas
Study finds cash is still king this Christmas. And let's also not forget dodgy tradies, bad buskers & coke dealers too.
Carsales Media Division Makes Senior Appointments
Climate and emissions may be the hot topic at the moment, so this COVID-led surge in car sales is best glossed over.
QMS Unveils City Of Sydney Street Furniture Plan
QMS unveils its City Of Sydney furniture plans. But if you're looking for photos, it'll be disappointment in spades.
Active Super Appoints Apparent For Media Duties
This super news provides the chance to check in on your own balance & realise why you'll be working till you're 108.
Global Survey Reveals 79% of Consumers Believe Nations Must Come Together To Solve Climate Change
Study finds 79% of consumers want nations to solve climate change. Maybe the other 21% just want Greta to do it.
Laura ‘Loz’ O’Callaghan Joins Triple M Breakfast On Adelaide’s 104.7
Laura 'Loz' O’Callaghan joins co-hosts Mark ‘Roo’ Ricciuto & Chris ‘Ditts’ Dittmar in bad on-air nicknames.
Hogarth Australia Announces New Creative Production Appointments
Admittedly, this press photo does contain some slightly dodgy Photoshopping, but all with flawless skin tones.
F. Whitlock & Sons Launches Immersive “Whitlock’s Tales Of Delicious Demise” AR Portal
Being B&T's Tech Bytes newsletter enables us to run techy stories like this that you may understand better than we do.
Instagram Announces ‘Instagram NEXT’, Invite-Only Festival For Australian Creators And Industry Community
Instagram unveils invite-only event for local creative industry which will be of no interest if you're not invited.
Quantcast Announces Charity Partnership With The Smith Family To Nurture Communities & Encourage Next Generation Talent
Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced a new partnership with leading Australian education charity, The Smith Family.
Facebook’s Meta Hands Its $1 Billion Global Media Spend To Spark Foundry
It's muffins in the Spark office today after winning Facebook's media. Hopefully, with a little rhumba & cha-cha, too.
Conspiracy Theories Abound As Mysterious Bottle Of BBQ Sauce Appears In Rear Of Zuckerberg’s Meta Preso
Did the sauce in Zuckerberg's preso herald a sinister message or confirmation billionaires can do as they bloody want?
South Sydney Rabbitohs Announce Digital Asset Deals With Sportemon Go, Including Potential NFTs
The Rabbitohs fast putting grand final defeat and Mad Monday hangover behind it to make impressive digital play.
Trump’s Social Media Platform Faces Allegations Of Misused Code
Trump's social media platform accused of misusing code, possibly leaving Melania even more sour-faced than usual.
Study: Aussies Abandon Brands That Don’t Protect Them from Cyber Threats
Study finds Aussies uneasy about buying shoes online only to receive a visit from China's Ministry of State Security.