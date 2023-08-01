Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market

 Independent retail media platform Zitcha has made its first entry into the fast growing North American market after being selected to launch a full digital retail media network for a leading hardware and agricultural specialist chain.

Australian founded and owned, Zitcha has been engaged by Peavey Mart to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including onsite, offsite and in-store media, using its automated platform to drive additional new revenues from brand advertisers and enhanced customer experiences through personalisation.

With 90 stores stretching across Canada and a strong eCommerce presence, Peavey Mart offers a broad catalogue of agriculture, farm and ranch, pet, work wear, lawn and garden, hardware and homesteading supplies. Capitalising on the burgeoning retail media market, which GroupM predicts will hit US$125.7 billion globally this year alone, the partnership is Zitcha’s first retailer in North America, with others to be announced in due course. It follows Zitcha’s recent agreement with Village Cinemas to launch its retail media network, and others such as, Coles Liquor Group and New Zealand’s largest retail group, The Warehouse Group, that already use the platform.

Nick Hinsley (lead image), chief commercial officer at Zitcha said: “North America is the most developed and competitive retail media environment in the world and a strategically important one for Zitcha. We are in discussions with a number of leading retailers in Canada and the United States, but are especially pleased that a major brand like Peavey Mart has already recognised the breadth, depth and functionality the Zitcha platform offers across retail media. They have ambitious plans to build and develop their offering and Zitcha will support them every step of the way.”

Zitcha will handle Peavey Mart’s end-to-end digital retail media network such as on-site sponsored products, sponsored ads and banners, off-site media channels of Meta and Google and in-store retail media, including a digital screen network when it’s introduced.

Jest Sidloski, vice president, marketing and customer experience at Peavey Industries, parent company of Peavey Mart, Ace Canada and MainStreet Hardware brands, said: “The entry into retail media represents a significant development for Peavey Mart in our more than 55 year history. In addition to connecting brand advertisers with our large and diverse customer base, enabling them to deliver more targeted and effective communications along the path to purchase, it will drive additional new growth for the business. We welcome the opportunity to leverage Zitcha’s full digital retail media platform and will draw on their expertise as we embark on this journey.”

Zitcha brings together a retailer’s onsite, offsite, and in-store media assets to create a scalable, unified retail media network, allowing brand advertisers to leverage retailers’ first party data to advertise to customer audiences for more personalised and impactful sales experiences.

