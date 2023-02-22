Aussie PR Firm Linkd Tourism Wins Hong Kong Tourism Board PR & Media Duties

Australia-based travel PR and marketing consultancy, Linkd Tourism, has won the public relations and media services account for the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) in Australia and New Zealand.

The travel representation firm will work with the local HKTB office to promote the destination’s food, adventure, and cultural highlights.

The two will seek to position the city as a top city for exploring Asia and as an extended stop over spot for long-haul travellers heading to or from Australia and New Zealand.