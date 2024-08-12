Aussie Landmarks To Shine Red, Celebrating 100 Years of Australian Red Cross

At sunset on Tuesday 13th August, up to 50 well-known landmarks across Australia will light up red in recognition of those who have contributed to the vital humanitarian work of the Australian Red Cross for over a century.

Major bridges and landmarks around the country including Government House, Sydney (NSW), Old Parliament House (ACT), Victoria Bridge (QLD), Adelaide Oval (SA), Tasman Bridge (TAS), the MCG (VIC), and the Sky Ribbon (WA) will turn red from sunset to sunrise, in a visible tribute to the people Australian Red Cross has stood beside through crises, and a thank you to everyone who has helped make its vital work possible – past, present and future.

“Since the outbreak of World War 1 in 1914, Australian Red Cross has played a pivotal role in supporting Australians. From major disasters such as Cyclone Tracy and Ash Wednesday, to critical community work such as delivering warm meals and helping refugees start a new life – Australian Red Cross is there for everyone, always,” said Australian Red Cross CEO, Andrew Colvin.

In the past year, Australian Red Cross has mobilized 16,000 members and volunteers to act for humanity.

“324,000 people have received support during and after disasters, 53,000 people trained in first aid, 19,700 helped through Migration Support Programs, and 215,000 hours of support provided to older or vulnerable people,” added Colvin.

“We couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers and members, many of whom have been with Australian Red Cross for over 60 years. They’re the backbone of our organisation and it’s only fitting that we acknowledge their immense contribution during our 110th celebration”.

Australian Red Cross is celebrating the milestone with national, state, territory, and branch-based events and is encouraging the community to wear red on the 13th of August in support of the tribute.