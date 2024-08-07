AdvertisingNewsletter

Aussie Cricket Legend Adam Gilchrist Promotes Western Australia To India

2 Min Read

Tourism Western Australia has launched a new iteration of its road trips campaign to drive visitors to Western Australia from India.

Central to the campaign is a short film featuring Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist and his son Harry on day trips from Perth, encouraging visitors to explore the destination further. Although born and raised in NSW, Gilchrist is one of the finest players to represent the Western Australian cricket team and Australia.

From four-wheel driving and sandboarding in Lancelin to driving to the Pinnacles, highlights include sights around Perth and the Peel regions, the rich flavours of the Swan Valley, a dolphin boat cruise in Rockingham, and the adrenaline rush of Vertigo at Optus Stadium’s Ozone.

It is an iteration of the Drive the Dream campaign with Perth-born Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, aligning with the Walking On A Dream global brand.

It includes partner deals offering packages to Perth and tickets to the ‘West Test’ between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in November.

“By showcasing a variety of unique experiences and attractions, we hope to inspire longer and more engaged stays with visitors from the Indian market, which represents huge growth potential for Western Australia,” Tourism WA acting managing director Stephanie Underwood said.

The campaign will be advertised in Mumbai and Delhi through various channels, including social media, large format out-of-home billboards, and the popular Indian cricket score app, Cricbuzz, leveraging the strong cricketing ties between India and Australia.

India is a fast-growing tourism market for Western Australia. In the year ending March 2024, Western Australia welcomed 34,000 visitors from India, contributing $128 million in expenditure.

The Golden State is home to an Indian diaspora of 61,000.

