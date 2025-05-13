Aussie Coffee Connoisseurs Hunt & Brew Unveils Global ‘Infinite Hunting’ Campaign Via MITP Agency

Australian coffee company Hunt And Brew has unveiled a new global campaign via Perth-based MITP Agency, with creative spanning brand, tactical, OOH and organic content in Australia, the UK and Southeast Asia.

The campaign marks the first fully integrated global rollout led end-to-end by MITP across strategy, creative, production and digital media, with the campaign creative spanning brand, tactical, OOH and organic content in not only Australia, but in a first for the partnership, internationally, across the the United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia.

The campaign rolls out this month across digital and OOH platforms.

Featuring a suite of creative assets, including a hero brand video, four supporting tactical videos, twenty-four static ads, and six out-of-home billboard variants, the creative encompasses mobile-first vertical formats for TikTok, Instagram and Reels, alongside edits for YouTube and OOH channels.

Taking inspiration from the brand’s tagline, Always Hunting, together with the animal designs that have long flanked Hunt And Brew’s labels, the campaign focuses on the pursuit for quality products and experiences.

“Every scene was crafted to speak directly to a distinct segment of the audience, grounded in our insights and research. We translated the Always Hunting tagline into a visual experience—using the infinite zoom not just as a technique, but as a metaphor for the hunt itself,” Patrick Ball, creative director at MITP said.

MITP produced a separate layer of LoFi content designed exclusively for organic social engagement, using mobile-captured pieces to offer a behind-the-scenes lens into each masked creature’s world.

“This campaign shows that MITP is more than a content shop – we’re a full-service creative and digital agency capable of producing and building campaigns for any platform, in any market. We have delivered a cohesive campaign across traditional, digital and organic channels, across three different international markets,” Alex Paioff, managing director of MITP, said.

As the first international campaign fully led by MITP, Infinite Hunting continues to expand its presence across the UK and Southeast Asia while cementing their relevancy in their origin country of Australia, where they’ve been in market since 2017.

“This campaign is a major milestone – it marks the moment we take Hunt And Brew’s bold style beyond Australia. MITP have been delivering campaigns driving impactful results across our product portfolio, we knew partnering on this campaign would bring sharp creative thinking, strategic rigour, and digital smarts to connect the dots across not only across channels, but countries on opposite sides of the world,” Andrew Douglas, head of Hunt And Brew’s marketing team added.

