Aussie Agencies Unite Via The Health Collab To Provide 30K Patients With Free Healthcare

Full-service media and advertising agency Admosis Media Group, along with Agency Stack, Three Zero Nine, and new to the group, Willow & Blake, have united to help provide over 30,000 patients with free care via the Health Collab.

The Health Collab, founded in 2022 by Admosis co-founder Dan Copsey, was established in response to the concerns of local neighbourhoods regarding medical care and assistance. It aims to provide a safe and inviting space for people who cannot afford basic medical aid and care in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

The four Aussie agencies, across advertising, branding, media, marketing, and digital services, provide the funds for the organisation to operate.

With the milestone of 30,000 patients reached, Admosis is calling upon both businesses and individuals for their support to help expand The Health Collab’s services to include the development of a dedicated women’s health unit.

“We created the Health Collab off the back of a request from an Agency Stack employee on the ground in Pakistan who wanted to give back to the community. Its mission from day one has been to provide a safe and inviting space for people who cannot afford basic medical assistance and care,” founder of The Health Collab and co-founder & director at Admosis Media Group, Dan Copsey said.

“In all honesty, I never expected it to take off as quickly as it did. Within the first week, between 300 and 400 people used its services. It was at this point that I gained a sense of the impact that The Health Collab could have on the local community,” Copsey added.

Since it opened its doors three years ago, The Health Collab has provided care to thousands of patients, with just over 80 per cent of them being women and children from low-income families who would otherwise have struggled to access healthcare.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved to date, thanks to the support of the group agencies; however, we want to do more. Within the next 12 months, our goal is to launch the Maa Care Clinic, a dedicated women’s health unit focused on maternal and reproductive care,” Copsey added.

“Maternal mortality rate in Pakistan remains high at 155 per 100,000 births, which in part is due to poor access to maternal health. However, we need donors to bring the clinic to fruition. So we are calling on businesses and individuals for their support as we continue to expand our services, as we strive for a future where Pakistan’s underprivileged citizens have access to affordable healthcare with needless sickness and fatalities being consigned to history”.