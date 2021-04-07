Aussie Ad Tech Company Cartelux Appoints CFO Ahead Of Seed Funding Round
Australian ad tech company Cartelux has today announced the appointment of Geoff Reilly [pictured] as the company’s Chief Financial Officer to drive its financial function through the next stages of significant growth.
As CFO, Reilly will be responsible for guiding Cartelux through its current phase of rapid expansion as it closes its Seed funding round and aims for a significant Series A round later this year.
Reilly has more than 20 years experience both in Australia and internationally in the capital markets, operations and financial functions of technology companies, and more specifically enterprise SaaS startups with similar business models to Cartelux. He was previously Chief Financial Officer at TradeGecko and helped steer the Singapore-based business through its merger with Intuit in late 2020.
“I’m very excited to be joining Cartelux at this important time and look forward to working with Josh Williams and the executive team in their objective of executing the delivery of the business’ global growth strategy. My aim is to build on Cartelux’s strength and negotiate the best opportunities for the business through its next phase of funding,” said Reilly.
Joshua Williams, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Cartelux says that Reilly’s appointment signifies an important milestone for the company as it looks to the next phase of its growth.
“Geoff’s appointment will ensure Cartelux can navigate its way through this crucial phase of our journey, scaling global operations and navigating significant growth. He brings extensive international experience and has successfully driven a number of substantial growth programmes throughout his career. As we continue to evolve as a company, Geoff’s financial acumen, steady demeanour and strategic thinking is a great addition to our leadership team, and Cartelux.
“Cartelux had a hugely successful 2020 as COVID-19 saw the adoption of ad technologies expedited by approximately half a decade,” Williams added. “The demand for Cartelux’s services has never been higher and Geoff will provide an experienced set of hands to help steer us through this exciting period.”
Reilly’s appointment is a significant milestone for Cartelux as it comes hot off the back of a global deal with Kia Worldwide and a similar announcement with BMW Group late last year. The company is seeing significant growth both domestically and internationally and announced the key hires to the executive team of Patrick Doble and Raoul Picello last year, with Hervé Genin being appointed this year to lead EMEA.
