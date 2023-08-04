Aussie Ad Legend Nick Law Joins Sydney’s Advertising Festival of Creativity Line-Up

Two distinguished creatives, disruptors in their field, have been added to the stellar lineup of global heavyweights headlining This Way Up: Australia’s Advertising Festival of Creativity in Sydney from August 15-17.

Accenture Song creative chairperson Nick Law and Australian actor, director and screenwriter Mirrah Foulkes will join international creatives Jeff Goodby, Kim Pick and David Kolbusz in leading the three-day festival of ideas, innovation and inspiration at Sydney’s The Museum of Contemporary Art.

AWARD Chair Cam Blackley said: “Nick and Mirrah have skilfully deployed imagination and dogged determination to push the boundaries of their craft, influencing everything from design and advertising to digital media and filmmaking, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have them on board for This Way Up.”

Law has been described as one of the advertising world’s most progressive and versatile creative leaders, with a 30-year career integrating physical and digital platforms to re-invent and build some of the world’s most influential brands – Apple, Beats by Dre and Nike included.

He’ll share his principles and practices for success, how he’s applying them to the rapidly evolving developments in AI, and how creatives can maintain a sense of purpose to remain useful in the face of change.



Foulkes, an award-winning Australian actor, director and screenwriter, has taken Hollywood by storm with her exceptional storytelling and directorial debuts at Sundance and London International Film Festivals, and will appear as part of a fireside chat discussing ‘Authenticity, what even is it?!’

She’ll veer into Hollywood, an industry that demands the marriage of commerce and creative expression, and how, when AI looms so large and everything seems to be a remake of a remake, authentic creative voices may become the last remaining currency.

This Way Up celebrates the best creative thinking in Australia and abroad as part of a series of interactive talks, panel sessions, workshops, awards, networking events and more.

Highlights on this year’s festival calendar include the live stream of the 44th AWARD Awards Bronze Winners and Silver/Gold Showcase, an exclusive AWARD School 40th Gala Dinner, and the Gold Pencil AWARD Party – the festival wrap celebration where AWARD will announce the Gold and Special Award winners of the 44th AWARD Awards and AWARD School’s national top student.