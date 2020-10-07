Audience Numbers Show Families Keen To Return To Cinemas

Audience Numbers Show Families Keen To Return To Cinemas
Simone Rayner
By Simone Rayner
SHARE
THIS



Cinema admissions in Australia have reached a new post-lockdown record, cracking 500,000 admits per week for the first time since lockdown restrictions were lifted. The new peak is a 37 per cent increase week on week, a key indicator that audiences are hungry for great content and the experience to match.

The past week’s results are the ninth consecutive week of growth for cinemas and exceed previous post-lockdown records, despite cinema closures currently in place across Melbourne.

“We are thrilled to see continuous audience growth within our cinema environments. Cinema provides the perfect combination of content and experience that simply cannot be recreated elsewhere,” Guy Burbidge, Managing Director of Val Morgan said.

“With school holidays in full swing, cinemas are set to record the highest two weeks of admissions since re-opening, showing us that families are eager to get back to enjoying the big screen experience. Cinema emotionally engages with the entire family and this presents a valuable opportunity for advertisers to reach the whole family unit as part of a shared and memorable experience,” Burbidge said.

Recent research conducted on behalf of Val Morgan has highlighted the cinema experience is more appealing than ever. Cinema is seen as a place to escape, immerse and indulge, with the appeal amplified by the current upheaval and uncertainty which has created a renewed desire to return to cinema.

“Importantly, audiences that have returned to cinema are typically more positive in their outlook, they have spending power and are making purchase decisions for today and the near future – making them high value for brands and advertisers,” Burbidge said.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Val Morgan

Latest News

Country Road Commits $600K To Landcare Australia
  • Marketing

Country Road Commits $600K To Landcare Australia

Country Road has announced a partnership with Landcare Australia, committing $600,000 over three years to support the conservation of local farmlands. This unique partnership will come to life through biodiversity restoration projects across Australian farmlands. Biodiversity, the variety of life on earth, is intrinsically linked to the health of the environment and plays a critical […]

Instagram Turns 10 And Launches A Host Of New Monetisation Features
  • Media

Instagram Turns 10 And Launches A Host Of New Monetisation Features

Photo and video sharing app Instagram has celebrated its 10th birthday with a host of big announcements. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri shared a blog post earlier this week, reflecting on the past decade and announcing some future-focused initiatives. AFL player Tayla Harris managed to get a mention – alongside Beyoncé and the Pope – for […]

Founders First Announces Former Coles Marketing Manager As Head Of Marketing & Innovation
  • Media

Founders First Announces Former Coles Marketing Manager As Head Of Marketing & Innovation

Founders First has announced the appointment of Yolanda Uys [feature image] to the newly created role of Marketing & Innovation Director. Founders First (FF) is an ASX listed company that leads the industry in supporting and growing independent craft brewery and distillery businesses. Brands in Founders First’s portfolio include Jetty Road Brewery, Foghorn Brewery, Slipstream […]

Striking A Balance To The Social Dilemma
  • Opinion

Striking A Balance To The Social Dilemma

M&C Saatchi's Emma Parsons says social media often cops an unfair wrap. So, let's just hope Rod Sims isn't reading.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Queensland Art Gallery Launches New Podcast On Kinderling Kids
  • Media

Queensland Art Gallery Launches New Podcast On Kinderling Kids

The Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) and Kinderling Kids, Australia’s fastest growing digital radio station, have launched a new podcast called Outside The Lines – A QAGOMA Kids Podcast About Art. The ten episode series takes kids on an audio adventure, diving into the creative minds of some of Australia’s most […]