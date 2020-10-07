Audience Numbers Show Families Keen To Return To Cinemas

Cinema admissions in Australia have reached a new post-lockdown record, cracking 500,000 admits per week for the first time since lockdown restrictions were lifted. The new peak is a 37 per cent increase week on week, a key indicator that audiences are hungry for great content and the experience to match.

The past week’s results are the ninth consecutive week of growth for cinemas and exceed previous post-lockdown records, despite cinema closures currently in place across Melbourne.

“We are thrilled to see continuous audience growth within our cinema environments. Cinema provides the perfect combination of content and experience that simply cannot be recreated elsewhere,” Guy Burbidge, Managing Director of Val Morgan said.

“With school holidays in full swing, cinemas are set to record the highest two weeks of admissions since re-opening, showing us that families are eager to get back to enjoying the big screen experience. Cinema emotionally engages with the entire family and this presents a valuable opportunity for advertisers to reach the whole family unit as part of a shared and memorable experience,” Burbidge said.

Recent research conducted on behalf of Val Morgan has highlighted the cinema experience is more appealing than ever. Cinema is seen as a place to escape, immerse and indulge, with the appeal amplified by the current upheaval and uncertainty which has created a renewed desire to return to cinema.

“Importantly, audiences that have returned to cinema are typically more positive in their outlook, they have spending power and are making purchase decisions for today and the near future – making them high value for brands and advertisers,” Burbidge said.