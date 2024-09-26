Attentive Achieves 125% Growth In Australia As Personalised Mobile Marketing Increases

Attentive, the AI-powered mobile marketing platform for leading brands, has achieved 125 per cent revenue growth in Australia and has more than 200 brands on the platform regionally. This momentum underscores the market’s rising demand for a unified SMS and email marketing solution, and AI innovations using real-time data analytics that enable brands to create personalised experiences that improve customer retention and increase revenue.

“Australia is continuing to experience strong, steady growth in ecommerce, increasing opportunities for brands to send personalised and interactive messages that deliver truly one-to-one experiences,” said Zach Hotchkiss, Regional VP of APAC at Attentive. “Our growth in the market is a testament to the significant value that shoppers and brands are experiencing in a more targeted SMS approach. As companies look to gain a competitive edge, we’re helping marketers reimagine personalisation in the AI age by providing cutting-edge tools that will deliver the highest performance.”

More than 87 per cent of Australian consumers are interested or have already signed up to receive texts from brands, contributing to Attentive’s growth in the local market since entering in 2023. Hundreds of brands including July, Ghanda, Designstuff, Hey Bud, Lounge Lovers, Kat the Label, and Ultra Football, have signed on to engage their customers through two-way, personalised communications.

“Getting started with Attentive was so easy. Their customer success team supported us every step of the way, ensuring a smooth migration and providing strategic guidance and hands-on support to make our SMS program as unique as each customer. One of our first projects was a 10-part EOFY campaign, segmented and personalised for multiple audiences, which resulted in an overall conversion rate of 8.6 per cent, with our high-intent shopper segment achieving a 16.9 per cent conversion rate,” said Lachi Agnew, head of technology, July.

“What sets Attentive apart from other vendors is their exceptional service, which has significantly enhanced our SMS program, boosted revenue, and fostered customer loyalty. The Attentive sign-up unit and welcome journey alone have driven a remarkable increase in revenue and SMS conversion rates. With SMS, we’ve become more responsive to customer behaviour. For example, our FOMO campaign targeting recent purchasers achieved a 36 per cent revenue increase compared to campaigns sent through our previous SMS provider,” said Ollie Watts, co-founder at Hey Bud.

“When done right, SMS allows us to engage with our customers in a friendlier, more conversational way, almost like chatting with old friends and something we weren’t able to achieve as effectively before. We’re excited to experiment with Attentive’s AI-powered tools to boost our efficiency and create highly personalised experiences for our customers,” said Matthew Harrison, content and campaigns specialist, Designstuff

“SMS allows us to have a more immediate and targeted relationship with our customers. For example, when we wanted to significantly increase our sofa sales during the last End of Financial Year Sales, we used SMS to target high-potential customers within our CRM program, resulting in more than 700 sofa sales attributed to SMS. Our Attentive subscribers have responded very well to the program, which has driven 55x ROI in the past year,” said Sven Lindell, head of marketing and digital trade and Lounge Lovers

Multi-Product Offerings and AI Innovations

In an era where shoppers are overwhelmed with choices, the ability to stand out hinges on delivering exceptional customer experiences, on the channels consumers prefer. That is why brands in Australia can now consolidate their SMS and email into one, unified cross-channel platform with Attentive, boosting performance on owned channels. Brands can unlock seamless coordination between their triggered and campaign emails, powered by Attentive’s AI tools to create bespoke shopping journeys.

Using real-time data analytics and award-winning AI, Attentive builds a rich identity graph that gives brands deep insights, enabling timely, personalised engagement in each brand’s unique voice. Attentive AI automates personalisation for maximum performance by optimising the audience, content, timing, and destination of each message. Leveraging the largest marketing datasets in real-time, Attentive AI helps brands deliver a 1:1 tailored marketing lifecycle for each subscriber at scale, driving an average revenue lift of 124 per cent for brands.