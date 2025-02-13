ASICS Goes To New Heights To Launch The Gel-nimbus 27 Running Shoe Via Agent99

Two of Australia’s fastest runners and ASICS athletes, Leanne Pompeani and Reece Edwards, have made history running at 2,500 feet among the clouds to celebrate the launch of the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 27 running shoe.

Secured to a treadmill on a hot air balloon, the pair put the features of the new shoe to the test.

“As a runner, I’m always looking for shoes that support my longer training runs, providing cushioning and a soft landing so I can go the distance. Having the opportunity to trial the all-new GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 in the clouds was a surreal experience, one which truly captured what it means to feel like you’re running on clouds,” said, Leanne Pompeani.

“Despite rising stress levels, unfortunately, millions still believe that the world of fitness is only for physical achievement, so our hope is that the ASICS hot air balloon inspires Australians of all athletic abilities to prioritise movement for mental clarity and calmness, rather than focusing solely on the physical benefits.”

The campaign was brought to life by Agent99, a long-term partner of ASICS, with content creation and video production by AC Studio.

The GEL-NIMBUS 27 shoe, the latest evolution of the ASICS flagship neutral cushioned running shoe, is designed to enhance comfort and performance for runners. With increased cushioning and a new upper material, the GEL-NIMBUS 27 shoe provides enhanced comfort for long, calming runs.

An extra 2mm of enhanced FF BLAST PLUS ECO cushioning, made from approximately 24% bio-based content, has been added underfoot—contributing to the shoe’s comfort without increasing its weight. This additional cushioning in the midsole improves softness and takes the shoe’s comfort levels to new heights.

Also new is the Engineered Jacquard Mesh Upper, a lightweight and breathable mesh material that replaces the knit upper of the previous model, ensuring your feet stay cool and comfortable throughout your runs.

The GEL-NIMBUS 27 shoe proudly leverages ASICS’ signature rearfoot PureGEL™ technology, a material that is lighter and approximately 65% softer than conventional GEL™ technology, providing even softer landings. The HYBRID ASICSGRIP™ outsole, a strategic combination of ASICSGRIP™ and AHARPLUS™ rubber, delivers exceptional traction, softness, and durability, ensuring that every stride is comfortable.

“With the introduction of the GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 shoe, we’ve made significant advancements in comfort. This super-comfortable shoe is designed to calm the runner’s body and mind with cloud-like cushioning that goes the distance. Runners will experience an unprecedented level of comfort. I firmly believe that the GEL-NIMBUS 27 shoe offers our most comfortable run yet,” said Laura Bolgen, senior manager of global product line at ASICS.

Packed with advanced technology, the GEL-NIMBUS 27 shoe is lighter than the previous model. The GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 shoe weighs 305g for men (size US9) and 265g for women (size US8) and is available now.