Asembl Combines Violet Crumble With Feminae Beverage Co For Delightful New Drink

Asembl has brought together Menz Violet Crumble with beverage company Feminaè Beverage Co for a truly shattering twist on the espresso martini.

After a year brewing, Feminaè Beverage Co’s Violet Crumble Espresso Martini blends the Aussie Violet Crumble honeycomb flavour with a blend of cold drip coffee made in Melbourne, premium quality vodka and smooth Australian cream.

Presented in unique art deco packaging with rose gold detail, each Feminaè Beverage Co’s Violet Crumble Espresso Martini comes with a 30-gram Violet Crumble bar to shatter as a garnish over the cocktail or use as an after-dinner treat.

The ready to drink 2-litre Feminaè Beverage Co Violet Crumble Espresso Martini serves 24 standard drinks and will be available to purchase from Monday 25 July at 2pm (AEST) for RRP $79.90 from www.feminaebeverageco.com.au while stocks last.

With a very limited number of this unique cocktail on offer, Aussies will need to get in quick before the chocolatey drink disappears.

Phil Sims, CEO of Menz, said: “An espresso martini is almost as iconic as the famed Violet Crumble. Bringing these on-trend flavours together with Feminaè Beverage Co, is just another way to enjoy your favourite chocolate and honeycomb treat. We love surprising our fans with new and exciting ways to enjoy Violet Crumble.”

Adele Barbaro, founder of Feminaè Beverage Co, said: “We’re so thrilled to partner alongside one of Australia’s most iconic confectionery brands, Violet Crumble. We’ve worked very closely over the last year to create a delicious and indulgent product that I know Aussies will love.”

Managing director of Asembl, Justin Watson said: “We are excited to be representing Menz licensing opportunities in Australia and New Zealand, overseeing their Violet Crumble, Polly Waffle and FruChocs brands. The first of many opportunities for their brands, this partnership between Menz Violet Crumble and Feminaè Beverage Co has been brewing for quite some time so we are thrilled to see this truly shattering twist on the espresso martini launch today. From the irresistible Violet Crumble infused espresso martini taste to the beautifully designed art deco packaging, the Feminaè Beverage Co Violet Crumble Espresso Martini is this winter’s must-have cocktail.”

Known for unique and interesting flavour combinations, Feminaè Beverage Co previously launched Pink Grapefruit Gin, Passionfruit and Pavlova Cosmo and Cheeky Peach Gin.