Asembl Combines Violet Crumble With Feminae Beverage Co For Delightful New Drink

Asembl Combines Violet Crumble With Feminae Beverage Co For Delightful New Drink
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Asembl has brought together Menz Violet Crumble with beverage company Feminaè Beverage Co for a truly shattering twist on the espresso martini.

After a year brewing, Feminaè Beverage Co’s Violet Crumble Espresso Martini blends the Aussie Violet Crumble honeycomb flavour with a blend of cold drip coffee made in Melbourne, premium quality vodka and smooth Australian cream.

Presented in unique art deco packaging with rose gold detail, each Feminaè Beverage Co’s Violet Crumble Espresso Martini comes with a 30-gram Violet Crumble bar to shatter as a garnish over the cocktail or use as an after-dinner treat.

The ready to drink 2-litre Feminaè Beverage Co Violet Crumble Espresso Martini serves 24 standard drinks and will be available to purchase from Monday 25 July at 2pm (AEST) for RRP $79.90 from www.feminaebeverageco.com.au while stocks last.

With a very limited number of this unique cocktail on offer, Aussies will need to get in quick before the chocolatey drink disappears.

Phil Sims, CEO of Menz, said: “An espresso martini is almost as iconic as the famed Violet Crumble. Bringing these on-trend flavours together with Feminaè Beverage Co, is just another way to enjoy your favourite chocolate and honeycomb treat. We love surprising our fans with new and exciting ways to enjoy Violet Crumble.”

Adele Barbaro, founder of Feminaè Beverage Co, said: “We’re so thrilled to partner alongside one of Australia’s most iconic confectionery brands, Violet Crumble. We’ve worked very closely over the last year to create a delicious and indulgent product that I know Aussies will love.”

Managing director of Asembl, Justin Watson said: “We are excited to be representing Menz licensing opportunities in Australia and New Zealand, overseeing their Violet Crumble, Polly Waffle and FruChocs brands. The first of many opportunities for their brands, this partnership between Menz Violet Crumble and Feminaè Beverage Co has been brewing for quite some time so we are thrilled to see this truly shattering twist on the espresso martini launch today. From the irresistible Violet Crumble infused espresso martini taste to the beautifully designed art deco packaging, the Feminaè Beverage Co Violet Crumble Espresso Martini is this winter’s must-have cocktail.”

Known for unique and interesting flavour combinations, Feminaè Beverage Co previously launched Pink Grapefruit Gin, Passionfruit and Pavlova Cosmo and Cheeky Peach Gin.

Please login with linkedin to comment

asembl Feminaè Beverage Co Menz

Latest News

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
  • Technology

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration

Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
  • Technology

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.  Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2

Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.