Asahi Beverages Pledges More Than $1M To OzHarvest & Rural Aid

Asahi Beverages has partnered with charities OzHarvest and Rural Aid to help deliver support to vulnerable members of the community.

Asahi Beverages will provide more than $1 million in funding to OzHarvest and Rural Aid over the next three years.

Under the new Asahi Beverages Community Partners Program, each charity will receive $200,000 a year for the next three years. The donations will fund frontline projects and initiatives, while also supporting marketing campaigns that can attract additional donations and broaden each charity’s reach.

In April, Great Northern Brewing Co. partnered with Rural Aid through ‘The Great Shout’ Queensland flood appeal. The campaign delivered an additional $340,000 of donations to Rural Aid, which helped deliver emergency hay, water deliveries, counselling and financial relief for farming families still recovering from the widespread flooding.

“Asahi Beverages is proud to stand beside OzHarvest and Rural Aid, two organisations that reach hundreds of thousands of Australians every year at their time of greatest need. “This is a great opportunity to bring together some of Australia’s leading beverage brands – like Great Northern, Cool Ridge and Schweppes – in support of two incredible charities,” Asahi Beverages Group CEO Amanda Sellers said.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Asahi to help reach more people in communities in need, at a time when things are tougher than ever. OzHarvest supports 1,550 charities across Australia with vital food relief, which is often a lifeline for many people. Demand is at an all-time high, with charities seeing new people every day, many seeking help for the first time in their lives,” Ronni Kahn AO, OzHarvest founder and visionary-in-residence, said.

“Asahi Beverages’ donation will deliver 400,000 meals, divert 200,000 kg of food from landfill and prevent 200,000 kg of greenhouse-gas emissions from entering the atmosphere each year. There has never been a more important time to support our cause, so we are truly thankful to the team at Asahi for joining our family,” Kahn added.

“In just the past year, Australia’s farmers have endured a relentless series of natural disasters, from destructive floods in Western Queensland to bushfires and the unyielding drought still gripping parts of Victoria and South Australia. More than 95 per cent of farmers registered with Rural Aid have been directly impacted,” Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said.

“With the continued support of Asahi, we’re not only helping rural families recover from these devastating events, we’re working alongside them to build resilience, strengthen communities, and prepare for the increasing challenges of life on the land,” Warlters added.

Asahi Beverages team members will also take part in various charity days and volunteering programs offered by both organisations throughout the year. Over 200 Asahi team members have already joined OzHarvest chefs to transform rescued ingredients into nourishing meals through their Cooking For A Cause program.