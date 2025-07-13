As Agentic AI Adoption Soars, The World Is Changing Fast For Consumers & Marketers Alike
In just a few years, artificial intelligence (AI) has reshaped how we interact with the world around us.
For instance, traditional search is now a thing of the past for many consumers. Adobe research, conducted in partnership with Advanis, found that as of June, nearly two in five Australians have replaced their traditional search engine of choice with an AI assistant. When compared to data in March, it represents a 5 per cent increase in just three months.
What’s more, a third of people now use AI assistants regularly for any task, up from one quarter three months prior. Among millennials—the largest generational demographic in the workforce—that usage is higher still. In June, 41 per cent were using AI assistants, up from 29 per cent in March.
With AI assistants now well on their way to becoming part of the furniture in consumers’ lives, behaviours and media choices are shifting rapidly. Every channel will be impacted by generative and agentic AI, from news publishers to social media platforms to brands’ owned channels.
Traditional search, once dominant, is now a declining medium for instance. AI is changing the way consumers find products, brands and services. They now expect answers, not a list of options. In online retail, 30 per cent of Australians used an AI assistant for shopping in June, and 42 per cent have used it this year, with Gen Z and Millennials leading the way.
Of those, 90 per cent said AI assistants have improved their online shopping experiences, 91 per cent said they help find the best deals, and 72 per cent said AI assistants are their main source of information for product research, up from less than 60 per cent three months ago.
Use of AI assistants for online shopping
In the travel sector, nearly 30 per cent have used an AI assistant while booking trips or during travel itself. Half of Australians are using AI assistants to plan and create itineraries, and 47 per cent have used them for transport planning, up from 35 per cent three months prior.
Use of AI assistants for travel
AI assistants are already being used in personal finance too, with 46 per cent using them to evaluate the merits of different financial products and to learn complex financial concepts in simple terms.
Use of AI assistants for financial needs
But if one thing is constant in this new AI world, it’s change. Agentic AI, still somewhat nascent in consumer settings, is starting to influence the way consumers consider how they could interact with the world around them. Nearly two-thirds of Australians said agentic AI tools that compare products and services based would be appealing, for instance.
Nearly three-fifths said agents that find deals and complete approved purchases would be tempting, while 54 per cent said they’d happily hand off managing product returns and customer service interactions with brands. Some 47 per cent said they’d be keen for an agent to swap service providers in order to save them money.
Adobe’s research found that agentic AI usage jumped 50 per cent in just three months. In fact, three in five Australian consumers expect to be using it within a year. That change is going to be as significant, if not more so, than the initial wave of generative AI.
Audiences shifting to AI assistants and AI-powered search are part of a broader theme within marketing—the desire for personalised, one-to-one communications. Consumers expect personalised answers, not generic options.
The need to move from mass communication to mass personalisation has never been truer. It’s a shift that Adobe has been leading the way on for some time.
“If there’s one thing I want you to take away from today, it’s that every organisation is trying to deliver the ultimate personalised experience: a bespoke marketing campaign for every single end user,” said Chandra Sinnathamby, APJ Director of Adobe GenStudio GTM.
“Ten years ago, the amount of content consumed online was around five-and-a-half hours per day. Today, it’s eight hours per day. Everyone is competing for share of mind. Ultimately, you have to have the right content—and enough of it. Some might see this as a content wild west, but I see it as an opportunity for everyone to transform their organisations: to scale, deliver content, and make customers excited to engage with your brand and build deep relationships.”
Critical to building that scale and speed is reducing complexity within organisations. Sinnathamby said the average enterprise has 90 different martech tools. Simplifying this stack is crucial to getting AI assistants and agents to work effectively to help you scale and accelerate, but it also saves money.
“We don’t see marketing budgets growing at the same pace as the need for more content. That means you have to figure out how to find scale,” said Sinnathamby.
The fragmented content supply chain is keeping marketers and knowledge workers in the weeds and out of the creative process. Adobe, Sinnathamby explained, is putting the metadata created in content to work—reducing the need to manually adjust and tinker with content to match the scale demanded by users. This is only possible in its integrated suite of apps across Experience Cloud, Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and AI models.
“There’s so much value in the integrated solution. What drives this? First, unified metadata. Imagine unified metadata across your content supply chain. It’s here today. Next, unified review and approval. You can open Adobe Express and initiate an approval that’s running on the same approval flow in Workfront. That’s a huge win,” he said.
“Unified brand service. Imagine setting up a brand just one time and having that carry across multiple applications. Everything is on-brand all the time. And you don’t have to worry about setting things up multiple times or having your teams check brand guideline documents constantly. Uniform experiences are what Adobe GenStudio delivers.”
Now we have AI agents coming into the workplace, recapturing the time surrendered by creatives and marketers in the battle to sate audiences’ thirst for content.
“AI agents can reason and perform tasks for you, which helps you achieve outcomes much, much faster,” said Jeremy Wood, Adobe’s head of solution GTM strategy, APAC and Japan, during Adobe Summit Sydney.
“Last year, we launched AI Assistant. But it can only go so far to support very specific tasks. It’s in these areas—where your teams are overburdened and everyone is experiencing bottlenecks and resource constraints—that we see the most need. These include audience creation, data insights, workflow management, and, of course, content production. These are specialist areas, but managing them can take a lot of work and admin that drags teams down.
“Now, we’ve launched 10 purpose-built AI agents to tackle the areas where you’ve told us you’re feeling the most pressure. Our agents will automate tasks and augment your talent so they can focus on the work that matters most.”
These agents enable businesses to build, manage, and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third-party ecosystems. They have a deep understanding of customer data and content to enhance decision-making.
The implications for marketing teams are clear. Tasks can be performed faster and with greater efficiency thanks to agents.
Finding insights in reams of data is quicker, allowing you to jump on opportunities—or nip problems in the bud—faster. Your website could be optimised constantly to improve customer engagement, experience, and ultimately, conversions. Laborious content rollouts, with thousands of assets requiring tens of thousands of small changes, can be automated while adhering to brand guidelines. And audience segments can be created and optimised with specific goals and modelled to predict campaign success.
One of the most notable of these agents is the LLM Optimizer. This new tool, unveiled in June at Cannes Lions, enables businesses to gain new relevance in AI-powered consumer interactions using chatbots—such as Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT—across channels including mobile and web
The LLM Optimizer allows teams to stay ahead of shifting consumer behaviors and remain top-of-mind. The LLM Optimizer can identify owned content being leveraged by AI-powered interfaces to deliver responses to user queries. This provides teams with a real-time pulse on how their brand is showing up across browsers and chat services. The LLM Optimizer also offers side-by-side benchmarking for businesses to evaluate their visibility against competitors across high-value queries and informing content strategies.
The LLM Optimizer’s recommendation engine detects gaps in brand visibility and suggests improvements across both owned and external channels—based on attributes prioritised by LLMs including high-quality, informative content from authoritative sources. Teams can act immediately on the recommendations and deploy changes with a single click
Tools of this ilk are more important than ever, given how the digital marketing ecosystem has changed over the last few years. Audiences demand rich, personalised content. This is significant for marketers and other knowledge workers trying to reach customers, whether in B2C or B2B.
And there is no way to create this content and satisfy this demand than by employing AI agents.
Agentic AI’s adoption across Australia and the rest of the world is set to take hold faster—and in more spectacular ways—than the generative AI that swept into the public consciousness a few years ago. For consumers, businesses, and workers alike, once agents come into play, the world will never be the same. It will be better.
Read Adobe’s report ‘From Assistants to Agents: The Evolution of AI in Australia’ to understand how consumers are embracing AI and what it means for your marketing organisation.