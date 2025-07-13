As Agentic AI Adoption Soars, The World Is Changing Fast For Consumers & Marketers Alike

“Ten years ago, the amount of content consumed online was around five-and-a-half hours per day. Today, it’s eight hours per day. Everyone is competing for share of mind. Ultimately, you have to have the right content—and enough of it. Some might see this as a content wild west, but I see it as an opportunity for everyone to transform their organisations: to scale, deliver content, and make customers excited to engage with your brand and build deep relationships.”

Critical to building that scale and speed is reducing complexity within organisations. Sinnathamby said the average enterprise has 90 different martech tools. Simplifying this stack is crucial to getting AI assistants and agents to work effectively to help you scale and accelerate, but it also saves money.

“We don’t see marketing budgets growing at the same pace as the need for more content. That means you have to figure out how to find scale,” said Sinnathamby.

The fragmented content supply chain is keeping marketers and knowledge workers in the weeds and out of the creative process. Adobe, Sinnathamby explained, is putting the metadata created in content to work—reducing the need to manually adjust and tinker with content to match the scale demanded by users. This is only possible in its integrated suite of apps across Experience Cloud, Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and AI models.

“There’s so much value in the integrated solution. What drives this? First, unified metadata. Imagine unified metadata across your content supply chain. It’s here today. Next, unified review and approval. You can open Adobe Express and initiate an approval that’s running on the same approval flow in Workfront. That’s a huge win,” he said.

“Unified brand service. Imagine setting up a brand just one time and having that carry across multiple applications. Everything is on-brand all the time. And you don’t have to worry about setting things up multiple times or having your teams check brand guideline documents constantly. Uniform experiences are what Adobe GenStudio delivers.”