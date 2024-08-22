Aruga Reappointed PR Agency For The Brisbane Region

Independent PR, marketing, and communications agency Aruga has started the new financial year on a high note, welcoming new clients, new projects, and a new senior team member.

The Brisbane-headquartered agency is proud to announce its reappointment by Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) to deliver consumer PR services for FY25.

Agency Co-Founder Donna Kramer said winning the competitive tender was a testament to the creative thinking, hard work and incredible outcomes delivered by Aruga over the past two-and-a-half years.

“We are fiercely proud of our Brisbane roots; this city is our home, our business base and our playground and we are honoured to work alongside BEDA over what will be a period of undeniable growth and transformation for the city,” Kramer said. “We have already begun unearthing new experiences and intriguing ways to promote Brisbane as a leading destination for leisure travel, major events and business events.”

In other exciting travel and leisure news, the agency has also been reappointed to support the PR and media efforts for attracting guests to The Westin Brisbane, with and expanded remit to include Four Points by Sheraton Brisbane.

Aruga also welcomes big-hearted new client The Sapphire Committee, a charity committed to supporting the Queensland Children’s Hospital Foundation and ensuring continued innovation in paediatric medicine.

Aruga will support its vital work through marketing, PR, storytelling and partnership strategy.

The influx of new work has seen Aruga bolster its ranks with the recruitment of new Account Director Jarrod Meakins. Jarrod’s appointment sees a return to agency after eight years in the tourism industry, including six years at Tourism and Events Queensland as a content planner, creative and content specialist and marketing program leader.

He is a creative problem solver and behaviour changer with over a decade’s experience in domestic and international marketing and PR campaigns.

The appointment of Meakins to the Aruga team will see the integrated communications agency continue to expand its offering in the digital marketing space.