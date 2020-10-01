Aruga Grows Team With Five New Hires
A commitment to strong client relationships and agency culture has seen Aruga welcome five new team members in the past six months.
Aruga, B&T’s 2019 PR Agency of the Year, defied the widespread disruptions of COVID-19 to grow its hard-working team, creating several new roles within the agency since March 2020.
Senior Writer Cassandra Laffey is a new addition to Aruga’s team of specialist wordsmiths, bringing more than 15 years’ experience as a print and digital journalist across content and social media marketing and magazine publishing.
Prior to Aruga, Cassandra was head content creator across several of Flight Centre Travel Group’s leisure and niche travel brands.
Account Director Amanda Gormley has spent more than a decade working in global and independent agencies in Australia and the UK, leading consumer campaigns for major brands including ALDI Australia, Coles, Allianz Partners, Nespresso and Hasbro.
Highly skilled in communications, PR and business development, Amanda’s talents lie in client and stakeholder management, media strategy, and influencer, talent and event management.
Experienced marketing and communications strategist Nicole Wheater has joined Aruga in the new role of Social Specialist.
Nicole hails from an agency background and has a knack for balancing data, insights and creativity to deliver engaging social that packs a performance punch, having worked with much-loved brands and household names including The Coffee Club, Amcal and Cenovis.
Graphic Designer Lauren Shannon joined from Brisbane Powerhouse – a much-loved member of Aruga’s client family – where she spent the past four years leading the iconic venue’s brand identity.
Lauren’s impressive and eye-catching portfolio includes Brisbane Comedy Festival, Brisbane Powerhouse’s Writers + Ideas and MELT Festival of Queer Art and Culture.
Keeping the team on track is new Office Manager Ameily Siow.
With 10 years’ experience supporting teams across the arts, not-for-profit and legal sector, Ameily has cemented herself as Aruga’s go-to for everything operational, administrative and procedural.
Please login with linkedin to commentAruga
Latest News
Seven And Swimming Australia Terminate Broadcast Partnership
The Seven Network and Swimming Australia have agreed to terminate their broadcast partnership following Swimming Australia’s inability to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials in 2020 due to the COVID- 19 pandemic as required under Seven’s media rights agreement. Although both parties acknowledge disappointment at the outcome, they have mutually agreed to terminate their […]
Indie Agency Ambire Wins Six New Accounts
Despite many advertisers cutting back on their agency fees and ad spend, the Lower North Shore based, indie agency Ambire has recently been appointed 6 new accounts as the agency takes on Digital Media Buying, Website Build and Development, Digital Strategy and SEO projects across a range of verticals. Back in March, the agency won […]
The Trump-Biden Debate Was An Unequivocal Disaster, But It’s Proven Pure Gold For Adland!
Surely, the only thing worse than yesterday's Presidential debate debacle was yet more of Hillary's "told you so's".
Red Bull Appoints New CMO Following Racism Storm
Red Bull appoints new CMO who's still coming to grips with what even is glucuronolactone and taurine.
Leaked! Which Agency Topped The List With Most B&T Awards Nominations?
Here's "leaked" insider infomation into this year's B&T Awards. And, yes, you'd be right in thinking we did the leaking.
Facebook Removes Misleading Trump Ads
Facebook has removed misleading Trump ads. Although those responsible didn't get eaten by sharks under the boardroom.
Avast Appoints Illuminate As Communications Lead In Australia
Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy products, has appointed Illuminate as its integrated communications and PR partner in Australia following a competitive pitch process. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people and businesses from threats on the internet and the evolving […]
GME Revives Iconic ‘Where The Bloody Hell Are You?’ Slogan In New Campaign
Absolutely loathe "Where the bloody hell are you?" the first-time around? Learn to hate it even more with this remake.
Rumble Snares Meredith Ham To Lead Specialist Property Division
Rumble has snared Meredith Ham who declares she won't be sandwiched into any old-school thinking.
PHD & PepsiCo Challenge You To Unlock Your Spiciest Self With Flamin’ Hot Doritos & Peking Duk
One only need hear the unabashed screams emanating from the B&T loos to know of our penchant for Flamin’ Hot Doritos.
Instagram’s Top Creators Come Together For Mental Health Month
Instagram and ReachOut have partnered to bring over 30 of Australia's top creators together to launch 'Make A Move', a new campaign to support the wellbeing of young people.
Who’s On Top? Women In Media 2020 People’s Choice Leaderboard Update!
It's all eyes on B&T's Women In Media 2020 People's Choice leaderboard today. Or "eye" for B&T's cyclops reader base.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Hard Quiz Answers The Big Questions For Aunty
TV numbers prove comedy is gold during the pandemic. Not that that's in anyway an invitation to Daryl Somers mind you.
Revealed: The Most Listened-To Podcasts By Australians
Sure, B&T's podcast hasn't made this "most-listened to" list; yet nothing more cabaret & acapella couldn't fix, we say.
Create A Culture Where “Gutsy” Can Thrive, And Never Give Up: Wavemaker’s Rebecca Drummond
Wavemaker’s Rebecca Drummond says create a "gutsy" culture. Yes, we mean brave, not like a Yakult-internal flora issue.
BIG W Rap Books Brings A Fresh Take On Classic Children’s Books With Jessica Mauboy Via M&C Saatchi
There are no bigger Jessica Mauboy fans than the B&T office. In fact, we almost purchased one of her albums once.
Memories Launches ‘Future Messages’ Via The Monkeys And Good Oil
The Monkeys remain a truly great Aussie success story. And that's depite being owned by the American company, Accenture.
10 Play Extends Unified App Experience Across More Platforms
Network 10’s broadcast video on-demand platform (BVOD), 10 Play, has continued the roll out of its world-class unified app experience on connected TVs with the new platform now available on Apple TV, Amazon’s FireTV and FireTV Stick Lite and Android TV. The new app platform improves the audience experience on 10 Play with visually rich and […]
Greg Norman & Rob Riggle Joined By Sonia Kruger And Matt Shirvington On The Holey Moley Fairway
Seven Network today announced popular presenter Sonia Kruger and 7NEWS sports anchor Matt Shirvington will join legendary golfer Greg Norman and American actor/comedian Rob Riggle on the upcoming extreme mini golf competition series, Holey Moley. Sonia will host the show set to premiere on Channel 7 in 2021, with Matt sharing commentating honours with Rob (Saturday Night Live, The Hangover, Step Brothers, The Other Guy), […]
Sadoun Addresses The Troops In New Video: Publicis Has “Exhausted Everything That Home Working Can Teach Us”
Is it just us or does Arthur Sadoun perennially look like he's just returned from a very, very "long" lunch?
Boomtown’s Dave Walker On Why It’s More Important Than Ever To Recognise Adland’s Talents & How Regional Oz Is Getting Back To Business
B&T's talking all things Boomtown with Prime's Dave Walker. That's the regional initiative and NOT the hater of Mondays.
On The Job Resilience Training: How Agency Life Prepared Me For Challenges Of Today And Tomorrow
An adland career doesn't just foster a love of two-minute noodles & living with your parents, suggests this columnist.
Optus Extends Its Support Of Digital eSIMs
In an Australian first, Optus is the first mobile network provider in Australia to allow customers to connect to a mobile network using an eSIM via an app on their phone. Optus was first to launch eSIM support for mobile phones to Australians in April 2019 and today’s innovation transforms the consumer journey with a […]
Facebook Finds Itself A New Global CMO
With a press photo that appears to have been taken in the men's urinals, Facebook's new CMO confirms multi-tasking.
M&C Saatchi Braces For A Share Suspension As Its Results Are Delayed
M&C Saatchi forced to delay its financial reporting. Apparently an eagle did swoop down while the dog was eating it.
“The 1961 Ferrari 250GT California!” Oh, Yeah! Someone’s Recreated The Iconic Scene From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’
In what's further confirmation that creative agencies are dominated by Gen Xers comes this cool Ferris Bueller remake.
GroupM Expands E-Commerce Capabilities With Amazon Academy
GroupM announces initiative with the Amazon Academy. Which is a far less wrinkly version of the Ponds Institute.
Turnstile Spins Restructure As Dan Gaunt Promoted To GM
Tenka CEO Rob Mills has today announced a new management structure for the sport and entertainment measurement business, Turnstile. Dan Gaunt (pictured), currently the Head of Product for Turnstile, has been promoted to General Manager. Dan will now report directly to Mills, who congratulated Dan on his appointment. “Dan brings a powerful combination of consulting, […]
Just Dropped! B&T Awards 2020 Shortlist (Part 2)!
As exciting as when we heard Keeping Up With The Kardashians was no more, comes this hot off the press industry news.
Old El Paso Launches International Sports Star #MessFreeChallenge Socials Campaign Via Thinkerbell
With no umpires or elderly tennis commentators to abuse in 2020, Nick Kyrgios is focusing on his advertising work.