Aruga Grows Team With Five New Hires

A commitment to strong client relationships and agency culture has seen Aruga welcome five new team members in the past six months.

Aruga, B&T’s 2019 PR Agency of the Year, defied the widespread disruptions of COVID-19 to grow its hard-working team, creating several new roles within the agency since March 2020.

Senior Writer Cassandra Laffey is a new addition to Aruga’s team of specialist wordsmiths, bringing more than 15 years’ experience as a print and digital journalist across content and social media marketing and magazine publishing.

Prior to Aruga, Cassandra was head content creator across several of Flight Centre Travel Group’s leisure and niche travel brands.

Account Director Amanda Gormley has spent more than a decade working in global and independent agencies in Australia and the UK, leading consumer campaigns for major brands including ALDI Australia, Coles, Allianz Partners, Nespresso and Hasbro.

Highly skilled in communications, PR and business development, Amanda’s talents lie in client and stakeholder management, media strategy, and influencer, talent and event management.

Experienced marketing and communications strategist Nicole Wheater has joined Aruga in the new role of Social Specialist.

Nicole hails from an agency background and has a knack for balancing data, insights and creativity to deliver engaging social that packs a performance punch, having worked with much-loved brands and household names including The Coffee Club, Amcal and Cenovis.

Graphic Designer Lauren Shannon joined from Brisbane Powerhouse – a much-loved member of Aruga’s client family – where she spent the past four years leading the iconic venue’s brand identity.

Lauren’s impressive and eye-catching portfolio includes Brisbane Comedy Festival, Brisbane Powerhouse’s Writers + Ideas and MELT Festival of Queer Art and Culture.

Keeping the team on track is new Office Manager Ameily Siow.

With 10 years’ experience supporting teams across the arts, not-for-profit and legal sector, Ameily has cemented herself as Aruga’s go-to for everything operational, administrative and procedural.